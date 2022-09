Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Countries Virginia exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Virginia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Virginia.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

You may also like: Countries Virginia imports the most goods from

Romrodphoto // Shutterstock

#30. United Arab Emirates

- Exports: $147.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($37.6 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.2 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($16.5 million)



- Total trade: $190.8 million ($104.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $42.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($23.8 million)

--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($3.8 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($2.9 million)

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#29. Egypt

- Exports: $149.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($107.1 million)

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($13.3 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($9.2 million)



- Total trade: $196.2 million ($102.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $46.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($24.6 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($9.3 million)

--- Carpets And Other Textile Floor Coverings ($5.5 million)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#28. Spain

- Exports: $156.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($61.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.2 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($9.4 million)



- Total trade: $448.3 million ($135.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $291.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($31.4 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($29.6 million)

--- Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($21.3 million)

Canva

#27. Vietnam

- Exports: $156.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($50.7 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($15.1 million)

--- Tobacco & Subs;prod For Inhal W/o Combust;nic Prod ($12.9 million)



- Total trade: $1.7 billion ($1.4 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.5 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($281.7 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($234.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($224.1 million)

Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#26. Chile

- Exports: $161.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($46.3 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($41.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($20.7 million)



- Total trade: $260.2 million ($62.6 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $98.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($35.9 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($13.2 million)

--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($12.1 million)

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#25. Colombia

- Exports: $183.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($35.8 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($20.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($12.1 million)



- Total trade: $336.1 million ($30.8 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $152.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($102.4 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($8.7 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.3 million)

Canva

#24. Switzerland

- Exports: $189.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Tobacco & Subs;prod For Inhal W/o Combust;nic Prod ($124.9 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($25.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($14.6 million)



- Total trade: $582.4 million ($203.3 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $392.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($150.9 million)

--- Tools, Cutlery Etc. Of Base Metal & Parts Thereof ($59.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($47.3 million)

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#23. Indonesia

- Exports: $193.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($46.0 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($37.7 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($29.0 million)



- Total trade: $1.0 billion ($613.8 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $807.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($207.2 million)

--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($100.6 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($99.1 million)

Subodh Agnihotri // Shutterstock

#22. Croatia

- Exports: $210.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($207.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($799,339)

--- Tobacco & Subs;prod For Inhal W/o Combust;nic Prod ($714,472)



- Total trade: $214.7 million ($205.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $4.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.9 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($758,697)

--- Tools, Cutlery Etc. Of Base Metal & Parts Thereof ($560,549)

Boris Stroujko // Shutterstock

#21. Luxembourg

- Exports: $212.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($94.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($38.9 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($17.3 million)



- Total trade: $276.7 million ($147.8 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $64.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Wadding, Felt Etc; Sp Yarn; Twine, Ropes Etc. ($25.7 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($16.9 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($11.2 million)

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Virginia uses

Patrick Foto // Shutterstock

#20. Malaysia

- Exports: $228.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($88.5 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($43.3 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($17.0 million)



- Total trade: $2.3 billion ($1.9 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.1 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.8 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($151.7 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($32.8 million)

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#19. Poland

- Exports: $237.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($168.7 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($22.7 million)

--- Manmade Filaments, Including Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($10.5 million)



- Total trade: $502.2 million ($26.9 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $264.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($70.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($64.4 million)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($40.1 million)

Olena Tur // Shutterstock

#18. Turkey

- Exports: $242.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($138.9 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($29.6 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($26.1 million)



- Total trade: $589.7 million ($104.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $347.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($67.8 million)

--- Tobacco & Subs;prod For Inhal W/o Combust;nic Prod ($59.2 million)

--- Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($27.6 million)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#17. France

- Exports: $263.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($108.4 million)

--- Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($29.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($25.7 million)



- Total trade: $1.0 billion ($518.1 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $781.4 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($201.8 million)

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($116.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($107.0 million)

Canva

#16. Italy

- Exports: $286.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($109.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($49.7 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($30.5 million)



- Total trade: $1.3 billion ($724.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($294.0 million)

--- Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($93.2 million)

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($88.2 million)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Virginia

Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock

#15. Australia

- Exports: $291.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($87.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($41.9 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($34.1 million)



- Total trade: $344.7 million ($238.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $53.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($11.0 million)

--- Tanning & Dye Ext Etc; Dye, Paint, Putty Etc; Inks ($9.3 million)

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($7.6 million)

Canva

#14. Hong Kong

- Exports: $300.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($118.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($50.0 million)

--- Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($25.8 million)



- Total trade: $310.5 million ($290.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $10.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.0 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.1 million)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#13. South Korea

- Exports: $388.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($75.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($34.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($31.5 million)



- Total trade: $831.4 million ($54.1 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $442.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($154.9 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($52.9 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($38.6 million)

Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#12. Singapore

- Exports: $495.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($385.2 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($44.1 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($20.5 million)



- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($67.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $562.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($466.3 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($73.3 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.9 million)

S-F // Shutterstock

#11. Belgium

- Exports: $514.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($179.5 million)

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($76.5 million)

--- Wadding, Felt Etc; Sp Yarn; Twine, Ropes Etc. ($75.8 million)



- Total trade: $684.7 million ($344.8 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $170.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($57.9 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($17.6 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($13.3 million)

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Virginia

Canva

#10. Japan

- Exports: $528.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($96.2 million)

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($76.2 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($42.3 million)



- Total trade: $1.4 billion ($349.7 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $878.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($284.9 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($156.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($71.6 million)

Canva

#9. Taiwan

- Exports: $575.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($300.9 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($85.5 million)

--- Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($44.2 million)



- Total trade: $1.5 billion ($363.9 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $939.4 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($440.3 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($167.1 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($50.3 million)

Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#8. United Kingdom

- Exports: $614.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($104.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($104.1 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($103.0 million)



- Total trade: $1.6 billion ($375.9 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $990.4 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($349.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($175.9 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($64.6 million)

Yasonya // Shutterstock

#7. Netherlands

- Exports: $655.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($280.6 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($68.7 million)

--- Pharmaceutical Products ($63.4 million)



- Total trade: $973.7 million ($337.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $318.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($79.6 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($45.3 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($33.1 million)

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#6. Brazil

- Exports: $668.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($420.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($81.9 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($34.9 million)



- Total trade: $1.3 billion ($51.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $617.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($206.2 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($74.9 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($70.5 million)

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in Virginia

Canva

#5. Germany

- Exports: $765.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($203.0 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($99.4 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($82.5 million)



- Total trade: $3.0 billion ($1.5 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.2 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($867.5 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($276.5 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($211.7 million)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#4. India

- Exports: $833.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($505.5 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($71.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($52.3 million)



- Total trade: $2.4 billion ($766.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.6 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($302.0 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($127.5 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($110.5 million)

Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#3. Mexico

- Exports: $912.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($151.7 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($126.0 million)

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($69.5 million)



- Total trade: $3.2 billion ($1.4 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $2.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.2 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($408.0 million)

--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($155.8 million)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. China

- Exports: $3.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($889.7 million)

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($615.7 million)

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($602.8 million)



- Total trade: $10.5 billion ($4.1 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $7.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.3 billion)

--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($1.1 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($915.3 million)

Canva

#1. Canada

- Exports: $3.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($646.0 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($615.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($338.7 million)



- Total trade: $6.0 billion ($493.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $2.7 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($471.6 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($205.1 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($204.5 million)

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Virginia