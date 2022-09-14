Canva

Countries Alabama exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Alabama exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Alabama.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

#30. Cuba

- Exports: $92.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($92.3 million)



- Total trade: $92.3 million ($92.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $0

- Largest imports: unavailable

#29. Hong Kong

- Exports: $93.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($28.7 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($16.3 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($9.5 million)



- Total trade: $97.9 million ($88.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $4.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.5 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($1.1 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.1 million)

#28. Italy

- Exports: $93.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($26.4 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($15.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.5 million)



- Total trade: $382.4 million ($195.1 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $288.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($90.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($35.9 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($29.1 million)

#27. Poland

- Exports: $98.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($71.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.8 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($6.1 million)



- Total trade: $248.2 million ($51.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $149.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($90.7 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($12.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.7 million)

#26. Honduras

- Exports: $105.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($36.1 million)

--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($35.0 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)



- Total trade: $304.1 million ($94.0 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $199.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($122.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($74.8 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($750,927)

#25. Thailand

- Exports: $106.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($21.1 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($15.8 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($15.4 million)



- Total trade: $264.5 million ($51.3 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $157.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($44.8 million)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($27.7 million)

--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($14.8 million)

#24. Spain

- Exports: $108.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($18.2 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($16.7 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($12.2 million)



- Total trade: $209.7 million ($7.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $101.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($21.5 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($16.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($13.1 million)

#23. Chile

- Exports: $118.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($35.2 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($25.2 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($9.3 million)



- Total trade: $130.8 million ($105.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $12.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($8.1 million)

--- Glass And Glassware ($1.9 million)

--- Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($791,076)

#22. South Africa

- Exports: $121.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($69.5 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($10.3 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($7.4 million)



- Total trade: $750.0 million ($507.6 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $628.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($534.6 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($42.4 million)

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($16.0 million)

#21. Taiwan

- Exports: $131.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Soap Etc; Waxes, Polish Etc; Candles; Dental Preps ($45.9 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($22.2 million)

--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($12.1 million)



- Total trade: $480.6 million ($218.5 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $349.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($118.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($37.6 million)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($30.3 million)

#20. Netherlands

- Exports: $132.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($26.9 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($25.4 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($21.1 million)



- Total trade: $228.1 million ($37.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $95.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($25.7 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($12.0 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($9.4 million)

#19. Singapore

- Exports: $137.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($67.9 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($16.9 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($11.1 million)



- Total trade: $165.1 million ($110.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $27.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($8.0 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.0 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($5.2 million)

#18. Saudi Arabia

- Exports: $158.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($62.5 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($37.1 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($27.8 million)



- Total trade: $160.5 million ($156.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $1.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.5 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($111,312)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($88,812)

#17. Egypt

- Exports: $192.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($97.6 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($51.9 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($11.3 million)



- Total trade: $241.4 million ($143.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $49.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($27.1 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($19.8 million)

--- Works Of Art, Collectors' Pieces And Antiques ($684,748)

#16. Austria

- Exports: $194.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($171.3 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($6.9 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.6 million)



- Total trade: $338.8 million ($49.7 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $144.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($26.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.1 million)

#15. Colombia

- Exports: $222.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($55.6 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($40.0 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($19.8 million)



- Total trade: $357.0 million ($87.8 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $134.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($77.6 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($19.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($17.8 million)

#14. Dominican Republic

- Exports: $247.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($86.3 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($55.4 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($26.2 million)



- Total trade: $295.5 million ($200.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $47.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Iron And Steel ($30.8 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($11.2 million)

--- Tobacco & Subs;prod For Inhal W/o Combust;nic Prod ($2.2 million)

#13. France

- Exports: $251.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($173.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.4 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)



- Total trade: $912.2 million ($409.8 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $661.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($281.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($222.5 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($38.9 million)

#12. Russia

- Exports: $268.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($164.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($46.0 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($29.4 million)



- Total trade: $496.7 million ($40.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $228.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($130.7 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($36.5 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($34.3 million)

#11. India

- Exports: $278.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($56.7 million)

--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($50.1 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($36.0 million)



- Total trade: $712.0 million ($155.0 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $433.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($72.5 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($63.4 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($42.2 million)

#10. Brazil

- Exports: $334.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($123.0 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($43.3 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($35.8 million)



- Total trade: $723.7 million ($54.8 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $389.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Iron And Steel ($219.8 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($45.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($34.3 million)

#9. Australia

- Exports: $382.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($270.6 million)

--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($22.4 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($17.0 million)



- Total trade: $542.5 million ($223.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $159.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($68.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($52.0 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($19.3 million)

#8. Belgium

- Exports: $415.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($240.2 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($41.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($39.7 million)



- Total trade: $505.8 million ($324.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $90.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($24.6 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($16.8 million)

--- Fertilizers ($9.3 million)

#7. United Kingdom

- Exports: $415.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($63.9 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($57.0 million)

--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($51.6 million)



- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($240.2 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $655.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($342.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($101.3 million)

--- Organic Chemicals ($57.4 million)

#6. Japan

- Exports: $729.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($174.1 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($100.5 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($64.5 million)



- Total trade: $2.0 billion ($590.7 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($507.5 million)

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($229.6 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($108.6 million)

#5. South Korea

- Exports: $922.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($347.7 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($249.0 million)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($72.1 million)



- Total trade: $5.5 billion ($3.6 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $4.5 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.4 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($940.1 million)

#4. Mexico

- Exports: $2.5 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Iron And Steel ($699.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($383.5 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($378.0 million)



- Total trade: $8.0 billion ($3.1 billion trade deficit)

- Imports: $5.5 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.5 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.1 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($979.4 million)

#3. China

- Exports: $3.2 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.8 billion)

--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($258.6 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($177.7 million)



- Total trade: $7.1 billion ($806.2 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $4.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($711.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($628.4 million)

--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($538.2 million)

#2. Canada

- Exports: $3.5 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.5 billion)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($553.6 million)

--- Iron And Steel ($202.0 million)



- Total trade: $6.8 billion ($213.6 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $3.3 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($485.9 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($473.7 million)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($468.3 million)

#1. Germany

- Exports: $3.7 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.9 billion)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($356.1 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($131.4 million)



- Total trade: $7.7 billion ($289.2 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $4.0 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.0 billion)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($504.5 million)

