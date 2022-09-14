ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Countries Alabama exports the most goods to

Countries Alabama exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Alabama exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Alabama.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYcAU_0hvkwxfE00
Canva

#30. Cuba

- Exports: $92.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($92.3 million)

- Total trade: $92.3 million ($92.3 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $0
- Largest imports: unavailable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N87DZ_0hvkwxfE00
Canva

#29. Hong Kong

- Exports: $93.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($28.7 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($16.3 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($9.5 million)

- Total trade: $97.9 million ($88.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $4.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.5 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($1.1 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmYxy_0hvkwxfE00
Canva

#28. Italy

- Exports: $93.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($26.4 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($15.5 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.5 million)

- Total trade: $382.4 million ($195.1 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $288.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($90.8 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($35.9 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($29.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0hvkwxfE00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#27. Poland

- Exports: $98.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($71.1 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.8 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($6.1 million)

- Total trade: $248.2 million ($51.5 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $149.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($90.7 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($12.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.7 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0hvkwxfE00
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#26. Honduras

- Exports: $105.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($36.1 million)
--- Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($35.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)

- Total trade: $304.1 million ($94.0 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $199.1 million
- Largest imports:
--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($122.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($74.8 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($750,927)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0hvkwxfE00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#25. Thailand

- Exports: $106.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($21.1 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($15.8 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($15.4 million)

- Total trade: $264.5 million ($51.3 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $157.9 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($44.8 million)
--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($27.7 million)
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($14.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apY9q_0hvkwxfE00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#24. Spain

- Exports: $108.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($18.2 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($16.7 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($12.2 million)

- Total trade: $209.7 million ($7.3 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $101.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($21.5 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($16.6 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($13.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17I2RX_0hvkwxfE00
Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#23. Chile

- Exports: $118.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($35.2 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($25.2 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($9.3 million)

- Total trade: $130.8 million ($105.5 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $12.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($8.1 million)
--- Glass And Glassware ($1.9 million)
--- Miscellaneous Edible Preparations ($791,076)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY9kG_0hvkwxfE00
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#22. South Africa

- Exports: $121.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($69.5 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($10.3 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($7.4 million)

- Total trade: $750.0 million ($507.6 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $628.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($534.6 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($42.4 million)
--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($16.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn0O6_0hvkwxfE00
Canva

#21. Taiwan

- Exports: $131.1 million
- Largest exports:
--- Soap Etc; Waxes, Polish Etc; Candles; Dental Preps ($45.9 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($22.2 million)
--- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($12.1 million)

- Total trade: $480.6 million ($218.5 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $349.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($118.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($37.6 million)
--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($30.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHCys_0hvkwxfE00
Yasonya // Shutterstock

#20. Netherlands

- Exports: $132.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($26.9 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($25.4 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($21.1 million)

- Total trade: $228.1 million ($37.5 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $95.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($25.7 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($12.0 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($9.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkaT9_0hvkwxfE00
Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#19. Singapore

- Exports: $137.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($67.9 million)
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($16.9 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($11.1 million)

- Total trade: $165.1 million ($110.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $27.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($8.0 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.0 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($5.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPVBy_0hvkwxfE00
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#18. Saudi Arabia

- Exports: $158.7 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($62.5 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($37.1 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($27.8 million)

- Total trade: $160.5 million ($156.9 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $1.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.5 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($111,312)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($88,812)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0hvkwxfE00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#17. Egypt

- Exports: $192.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($97.6 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($51.9 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($11.3 million)

- Total trade: $241.4 million ($143.4 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $49.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($27.1 million)
--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($19.8 million)
--- Works Of Art, Collectors' Pieces And Antiques ($684,748)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaEHU_0hvkwxfE00
MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock

#16. Austria

- Exports: $194.3 million
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($171.3 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($6.9 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.6 million)

- Total trade: $338.8 million ($49.7 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $144.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($26.2 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($24.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0hvkwxfE00
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#15. Colombia

- Exports: $222.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($55.6 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($40.0 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($19.8 million)

- Total trade: $357.0 million ($87.8 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $134.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($77.6 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($19.0 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($17.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXQZk_0hvkwxfE00
jvphoto.ca // Shutterstock

#14. Dominican Republic

- Exports: $247.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($86.3 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($55.4 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($26.2 million)

- Total trade: $295.5 million ($200.1 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $47.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Iron And Steel ($30.8 million)
--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($11.2 million)
--- Tobacco & Subs;prod For Inhal W/o Combust;nic Prod ($2.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0hvkwxfE00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#13. France

- Exports: $251.2 million
- Largest exports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($173.0 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($11.4 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)

- Total trade: $912.2 million ($409.8 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $661.0 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($281.7 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($222.5 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($38.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0hvkwxfE00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#12. Russia

- Exports: $268.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($164.1 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($46.0 million)
--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($29.4 million)

- Total trade: $496.7 million ($40.4 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $228.2 million
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($130.7 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($36.5 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($34.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0hvkwxfE00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#11. India

- Exports: $278.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($56.7 million)
--- Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($50.1 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($36.0 million)

- Total trade: $712.0 million ($155.0 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $433.5 million
- Largest imports:
--- Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($72.5 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($63.4 million)
--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($42.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0hvkwxfE00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#10. Brazil

- Exports: $334.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($123.0 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($43.3 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($35.8 million)

- Total trade: $723.7 million ($54.8 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $389.3 million
- Largest imports:
--- Iron And Steel ($219.8 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($45.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($34.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiJgZ_0hvkwxfE00
Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock

#9. Australia

- Exports: $382.8 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($270.6 million)
--- Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($22.4 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($17.0 million)

- Total trade: $542.5 million ($223.2 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $159.7 million
- Largest imports:
--- Copper And Articles Thereof ($68.3 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($52.0 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($19.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXJ3F_0hvkwxfE00
S-F // Shutterstock

#8. Belgium

- Exports: $415.0 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($240.2 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($41.0 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($39.7 million)

- Total trade: $505.8 million ($324.1 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $90.8 million
- Largest imports:
--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($24.6 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($16.8 million)
--- Fertilizers ($9.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMvox_0hvkwxfE00
Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#7. United Kingdom

- Exports: $415.4 million
- Largest exports:
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($63.9 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($57.0 million)
--- Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($51.6 million)

- Total trade: $1.1 billion ($240.2 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $655.6 million
- Largest imports:
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($342.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($101.3 million)
--- Organic Chemicals ($57.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404ZSW_0hvkwxfE00
Canva

#6. Japan

- Exports: $729.5 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($174.1 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($100.5 million)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($64.5 million)

- Total trade: $2.0 billion ($590.7 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $1.3 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($507.5 million)
--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($229.6 million)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($108.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aA6Sb_0hvkwxfE00
Kampon // Shutterstock

#5. South Korea

- Exports: $922.6 million
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($347.7 million)
--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($249.0 million)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($72.1 million)

- Total trade: $5.5 billion ($3.6 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.4 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($940.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AvEt_0hvkwxfE00
Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#4. Mexico

- Exports: $2.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Iron And Steel ($699.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($383.5 million)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($378.0 million)

- Total trade: $8.0 billion ($3.1 billion trade deficit)
- Imports: $5.5 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.5 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.1 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($979.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0hvkwxfE00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

- Exports: $3.2 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.8 billion)
--- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($258.6 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($177.7 million)

- Total trade: $7.1 billion ($806.2 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($711.8 million)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($628.4 million)
--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($538.2 million)

#2. Canada

- Exports: $3.5 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.5 billion)
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($553.6 million)
--- Iron And Steel ($202.0 million)

- Total trade: $6.8 billion ($213.6 million trade surplus)
- Imports: $3.3 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($485.9 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($473.7 million)
--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($468.3 million)

#1. Germany

- Exports: $3.7 billion
- Largest exports:
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.9 billion)
--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($356.1 million)
--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($131.4 million)

- Total trade: $7.7 billion ($289.2 million trade deficit)
- Imports: $4.0 billion
- Largest imports:
--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)
--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.0 billion)
--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($504.5 million)

