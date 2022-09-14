ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorndale, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Austin ISD police arrest student for Akins High School threat

Austin ISD officials say a student has been arrested for a threat made at Akins Early College High School that placed the campus on "hold" on Thursday. District officials said the juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon. They're now facing felony charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. The...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2020 summer protest helping shape APD’s polices, new report shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Thorndale, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Violence#Central Texas#High School#School Safety#Cbs Austin
KVUE

84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD suspends classroom access to Seesaw app following hack

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District officials announced that they have suspended the use of one of its instructional vendors after it was globally compromised. In a letter to families and staff on Wednesday, September 14, Austin ISD said it has "removed access for all users to the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Austin Police Oversight Act to go on May ballot

Austin City Council voted to approve the Austin Police Oversight Act on the May ballot instead of implementing the new ordinance immediately. Activists who got the 30,000-plus signatures needed to put the item on Thursday's agenda were there for the city council's vote and rallied at Austin City Hall beforehand.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council working to stop human trafficking before it starts

AUSTIN, Texas — Research from the University of Texas shows Texas ranks second only to California for the number of human trafficking arrests. Austin City Council is now working to help stop trafficking before it starts. On Thursday—members unanimously passed a resolution aimed at protecting the homeless community from...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

City Council hears from public on proposed Austin Police Oversight Act

Austin City Council got an earful on Thursday on a citizen-driven proposed ordinance calling for more oversight of Austin Police. It seems everyone has an opinion on the proposed Austin Police Oversight Act, and a large number made time to share their thoughts with the full council. Approximately 200 people...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy