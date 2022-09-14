Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
'We're really scared': Fake school threats can lead to serious consequences
AUSTIN, Texas — A string of school threats made against Austin-area schools within the last few days has one student so far facing terroristic threat charges. Akins Early College High School received two threats this week from that same student, according to Austin ISD. Round Rock ISD Police is...
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD police arrest student for Akins High School threat
Austin ISD officials say a student has been arrested for a threat made at Akins Early College High School that placed the campus on "hold" on Thursday. District officials said the juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon. They're now facing felony charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. The...
CBS Austin
2020 summer protest helping shape APD’s polices, new report shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.
KWTX
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Missing Austin woman found safe, APD says
A missing Austin woman, who was at the center of a Silver Alert Friday, has been found safe.
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Man critically hurt in downtown Austin hit-and-run
Austin Police said a man was hit by a vehicle on East Seventh and Red River Streets just before 2 a.m. Friday. APD said the vehicle drove off.
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
CBS Austin
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD suspends classroom access to Seesaw app following hack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District officials announced that they have suspended the use of one of its instructional vendors after it was globally compromised. In a letter to families and staff on Wednesday, September 14, Austin ISD said it has "removed access for all users to the...
APD: Woman dies after being shot at northeast Austin apartment
The Austin Police Department is considering a woman's death as suspicious after she was shot at a northeast Austin apartment and later died Thursday morning.
CBS Austin
Austin Police Oversight Act to go on May ballot
Austin City Council voted to approve the Austin Police Oversight Act on the May ballot instead of implementing the new ordinance immediately. Activists who got the 30,000-plus signatures needed to put the item on Thursday's agenda were there for the city council's vote and rallied at Austin City Hall beforehand.
KTRE
Central Texas man accused of using mini spy camera to record girls in bathroom
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Francis Codianna, 38, a man accused of using a mini spy camera to record two stepdaughters and his mother-in-law in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies responded to a disturbance at 200...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council votes to reinstate license plate readers for APD as investigative tool
AUSTIN, Texas — After several long discussions, Austin City Council voted to reinstate the automatic license plate reader program for the Austin Police Department at Thursday's meeting. The decision passed by an 8-3 vote. It's a tool that police say they need to help solve crimes, but some citizens...
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
CBS Austin
Austin City Council working to stop human trafficking before it starts
AUSTIN, Texas — Research from the University of Texas shows Texas ranks second only to California for the number of human trafficking arrests. Austin City Council is now working to help stop trafficking before it starts. On Thursday—members unanimously passed a resolution aimed at protecting the homeless community from...
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
CBS Austin
City Council hears from public on proposed Austin Police Oversight Act
Austin City Council got an earful on Thursday on a citizen-driven proposed ordinance calling for more oversight of Austin Police. It seems everyone has an opinion on the proposed Austin Police Oversight Act, and a large number made time to share their thoughts with the full council. Approximately 200 people...
