What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
Fresno Gumbo House holding grand opening for new restaurant
The Fresno Gumbo House has been serving seafood platters to the people in the Valley from either their home or their food truck. Now, the husband and wife duo finally got the keys to their first ever brick-and-mortar.
When all else fails, call Tulare City Fire to saw off ring
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Reinforcements were called to help saw off a ring. A man for unknown reasons needed his ring taken off and the Tulare City Fire Department assisted in the task. The department says wedding bands are getting stronger in materials. They are no longer just made...
Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
Valley Animal Center postpones concert, will ‘focus on raising funds’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Valley Animal Center is postponing its upcoming concert fundraiser event “Bark-in-the-Bark” due to low ticket sales. The shelter issued a statement Thursday revealing that it needs more than $250,000 to make it through the end of the year. So far the Valley Animal Center says it has raised $100,000 and is […]
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!
After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
Southeast Fresno road closures and construction
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has released information about several traffic closures and road construction in new development areas that will bring much-needed street improvements. On Tuesday, September 13, Armstrong Avenue from East Floradora to Mill Ditch was closed for street improvements and home development in the area. During the closure, Wilson […]
Fresno Firefighter helps deliver his own baby along Hwy 41
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno firefighter used his EMT training to help deliver his own baby along Highway 41. Firefighter Taylor Cruz was on duty Thursday, Sept. 8, when his wife called about going into early labor. As Firefighter Cruz was headed home, this baby put a new...
Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
San Joaquin Valley Black Expo returns to Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KGPE)–This morning organizers of the 2nd annual San Joaquin Valley Black Expo dropped in to share details about this weekend’s event. The event will be held Sept 16-18th at Fresno State’s Craig School of Business and at the Campus Pointe center.
FNR Preview: Buchanan at San Joaquin
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This week's Friday Night Rivals features number one ranked and unbeaten Buchanan at second-ranked San Joaquin Memorial. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo visited the Panthers to give us a preview. San Joaquin head coach Anthony Goston says his defense has been strong this year and...
This Fresno movie theater is closing its curtains forever
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say. The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711. The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed. […]
Business Spotlight: North Fork Napa Auto Parts
NORTH FORK — In recent months some of you may have noticed a new face behind the old counter at the local Napa Auto Parts store in North Fork. For those who have, you’ll know the man behind the counter to be Patrick Tachella, and for those who don’t, feel welcome to stop by and say hi. Patrick is an affable man who welcomes good conversation, and it’s never a bad idea to get to know the person who just might be helping you fix your car someday.
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
Alana Ward named Superintendent's Superstar for September
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County has a new superstar and her name is Alana Ward. Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino says he picked Ward for her volunteerism and giving back to the community. He also says out of more than 200,000 students in Fresno County, and...
Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno
Two Mendota families are struggling to deal with their heartbreak after their children were killed in a DUI crash. They are now determined to get justice for the young couple.
Hector Cabrera honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Hector Cabrera is one of five unsung heroes being honored at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's awards gala. The event takes place Friday, Sept. 23rd at the Expo Event Center in Fresno. The event will feature Poet Laureate of the United States Juan...
Fire destroys home in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
