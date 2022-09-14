Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
pethelpful.com
Video Showing Dire Conditions at Austin Animal Center Shows How Badly They Need Help
You've likely seen it in the news: animal shelters need help. Across the nation, many rescues and shelters are crowded, understaffed, and underfunded. More and more animals enter rescues every day, and there's just no way existing systems can keep up. TikTok user and shelter worker @shortypanda1113 is going viral...
CBS Austin
Giddings animal shelter reopens, installs security cameras to prevent illegal drop-offs
Giddings police aren’t taking any more chances after a box of puppies left unattended tested positive for parvo, temporarily shutting down the animal shelter. They've installed security cameras to prevent animals from being dropped off after hours. Since being installed about three weeks ago, the animal shelter said no...
CBS Austin
Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive
The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council working to stop human trafficking before it starts
AUSTIN, Texas — Research from the University of Texas shows Texas ranks second only to California for the number of human trafficking arrests. Austin City Council is now working to help stop trafficking before it starts. On Thursday—members unanimously passed a resolution aimed at protecting the homeless community from...
New steps to address human trafficking in Austin
It started when she was a child. Crystal Sepulveda was trafficked by a family member.
CBS Austin
SAFE's Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns for a fun-filled family event at Camp Mabry
Touch-A-Truck is back Saturday, Sept. 17 at Camp Mabry. Kids of all ages can touch, climb on, and explore dozens of vehicles, including ambulances, bulldozers, fire trucks, and more. Touch-A-Truck is a great opportunity for families to bond as their children explore and learn. The event has something for everyone:...
St. David's North Austin receives first living kidney donor in US
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Donate Life America announced the first living kidney donor through the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The new program allows any adult registered as a deceased donor through the National Donate...
CBS Austin
Medical Minute: Pain-Free, Recovery-Free and a non-invasive treatment for ED
9/16/22 — Miles Broadhead with Valley Side Medical Clinic explains the benefits of a revolutionary approach to treating ED, a common medical condition, that does not require pills or injections. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Georgetown animal-care facilities start updates to fire systems
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Sunday will mark one year since the devastating fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown that killed 75 animals. The fire sparked candid conversations with the city to update its fire code. Animal-care facilities are now required to install fire alarm systems. Several animal-care facilities...
Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
Leander puts up new population signs showing spike in growth
LEANDER, Texas — Leaders with the City of Leander are saying more people have moved to their city and they now have the population signs to prove it. The City tweeted a photo of the new signs on Thursday, which have been updated to show the new population. Based...
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 16 through September 18, 2022
From the 45th Annual Pecan Street Festival happening in downtown Austin, to Longhorn City Limits before Saturday’s University of Texas game, this weekend is jam packed with FREE things to do around town. And that’s not including Austin Museum Day where museums all around town are hosting fun and FREE things to do, perfect for a family outing! Explore the top ten FREE things to do in Austin below.
CBS Austin
Enjoy 30+ museums for FREE during Austin Museum Day!
Three of our favorite words to put together-- free, family, and fun! There's plenty of each to be had this weekend for Austin Museum Day. Lauren Siegel from Math Happens and the Austin Museum Partnership is here to tell us what activities and exhibits people of all ages can enjoy during this day of free fun!
tribeza.com
Gorgeous Austin Plant Shops for New and Experienced Green Thumbs
Finding the right plants for a specific space can be a fine-tuned skill, but designer Sara Barnes makes it easy at the warm and welcoming studio she runs with her husband, Matt. Tucked away off of South First next to The Soup Peddler and True Hemp Science, every nook in Frond is expertly curated with overflowing greenery, complementary ceramics and home goods that will help visitors envision the endless ways they can enhance their environment.
CBS Austin
Austin City Council votes to reinstate license plate readers for APD as investigative tool
AUSTIN, Texas — After several long discussions, Austin City Council voted to reinstate the automatic license plate reader program for the Austin Police Department at Thursday's meeting. The decision passed by an 8-3 vote. It's a tool that police say they need to help solve crimes, but some citizens...
Missing Austin woman found safe, APD says
A missing Austin woman, who was at the center of a Silver Alert Friday, has been found safe.
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
