CBS Austin

Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive

The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
CBS Austin

Austin City Council working to stop human trafficking before it starts

AUSTIN, Texas — Research from the University of Texas shows Texas ranks second only to California for the number of human trafficking arrests. Austin City Council is now working to help stop trafficking before it starts. On Thursday—members unanimously passed a resolution aimed at protecting the homeless community from...
KVUE

St. David's North Austin receives first living kidney donor in US

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Donate Life America announced the first living kidney donor through the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The new program allows any adult registered as a deceased donor through the National Donate...
CBS Austin

Georgetown animal-care facilities start updates to fire systems

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Sunday will mark one year since the devastating fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown that killed 75 animals. The fire sparked candid conversations with the city to update its fire code. Animal-care facilities are now required to install fire alarm systems. Several animal-care facilities...
KVUE

Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
austin.com

Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 16 through September 18, 2022

From the 45th Annual Pecan Street Festival happening in downtown Austin, to Longhorn City Limits before Saturday’s University of Texas game, this weekend is jam packed with FREE things to do around town. And that’s not including Austin Museum Day where museums all around town are hosting fun and FREE things to do, perfect for a family outing! Explore the top ten FREE things to do in Austin below.
CBS Austin

Enjoy 30+ museums for FREE during Austin Museum Day!

Three of our favorite words to put together-- free, family, and fun! There's plenty of each to be had this weekend for Austin Museum Day. Lauren Siegel from Math Happens and the Austin Museum Partnership is here to tell us what activities and exhibits people of all ages can enjoy during this day of free fun!
tribeza.com

Gorgeous Austin Plant Shops for New and Experienced Green Thumbs

Finding the right plants for a specific space can be a fine-tuned skill, but designer Sara Barnes makes it easy at the warm and welcoming studio she runs with her husband, Matt. Tucked away off of South First next to The Soup Peddler and True Hemp Science, every nook in Frond is expertly curated with overflowing greenery, complementary ceramics and home goods that will help visitors envision the endless ways they can enhance their environment.
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
