Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
UPDATE: 9-1-1 landline services returning to western North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9/15 9:50 p.m.): Landline services for 9-1-1 operations are returning to western North Dakota Thursday evening. A fiber optic line was damaged in Bismarck earlier in the day, leading to the outage. 9-1-1 could still be accessed by cell phone. Landline services have not returned...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Burgum congratulates schools in Bismarck, Larimore and Linton for National Blue Ribbon recognition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary School in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. “Congratulations to Roosevelt Elementary School, Larimore Elementary School...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Scams North Dakota residents need to be aware of
Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT RECEIVE LONG-DESERVED WELCOME HOME CEREMONY AT GRAND FORK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
The Minnesota and North Dakota Veterans Honor Flight that left for Washington D.C. on Sunday morning returned on Tuesday night to the Grand Forks International Airport, where they were met with cheers, applause, flags, and patriotic music from family, friends, and supporters. The airport was decorated with balloons, banners, and flags to give these mostly Vietnam War veterans a proper welcome home ceremony for potentially the first time, with Grand Forks police vehicles lined up before the airport’s entrance.
Wahpeton college student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman
Age is just a number. And defensive lineman Ray Ruschel proves that. The 49-year-old has made national headlines after he decided to play for the North Dakota State Colleges of Science football team in Wahpeton, near the Minnesota border. Valley News Live reporter Jack Wallace said Ruschel has been an...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Amtrak: working to restore service
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A spokesperson for Amtrak says the company is working to quickly restore canceled trains following news early Thursday morning that the White House struck a tentative deal with labor unions to avert a strike. The spokesperson added that Amtrak is reaching out to impacted customers to...
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
ND childhood obesity rates nearing national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is childhood obesity awareness month. North Dakota is below the national average for childhood obesity, but numbers are steadily rising. 14% of children in the state are considered obese. The disease can be caused by genetics, eating patterns and physical activity levels. Some teachers in the Bismarck Public School district have implemented small exercise breaks so students can still be active in the classroom.
Warning of possible rabies exposure after raccoon gets brought into Maddock bar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A raccoon was brought into a North Dakota bar and now Health and Human Services is warning people of a potential rabies exposure. The raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday. HHS says if you were bitten or had contact with the animal’s saliva, you should talk to a health care provider.
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food
BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
Countries North Dakota exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
You can type in your address and pinpoint the locations of former meth labs.
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
