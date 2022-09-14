Read full article on original website
floridaing.com
19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For
Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
fox35orlando.com
'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
duvalsports.com
Creekside Can’t Bring Down Buchholz And Florida Commit Whittemore In District Shootout
St, John’s Fl- Florida commit Creed Whittemore started hot with two rushing touchdowns. The first was for 51 yards, and the second was a 40-yarder to put Buchholz up 14-0 early on Creekside. The legacy commit is the brother of Florida WR Trent Whittemore, and his mother Missy Whittemore, also played volleyball at Florida, in the 1990s.
WCJB
Fifty people received $100 to help pay for skyrocketing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents along with community leaders hosted an interactive teach-in to educate people about their GRU bills. “Not only are people’s utility bills rising by two or three times. People’s rent is rising, the gas prices people we are really struggling and not just in this city but in this country,” said organizer Gail Johnson.
Florida Gators: Top 10 Restaurants in Gainesville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UF Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties. On gameday, the Gators gotta eat. That doesn’t just apply to the football team taking the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturdays. Fans visiting Gainesville are hoping to find some of the best gameday grub while in town to cheer on the football team. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
wuft.org
Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala
Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility to host Customer Appreciation Day on October 7
Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) will host a Customer Appreciation Day event on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Circle located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue. To show appreciation for its customers, OEU will be providing food from the Mojo Grill and Catering Company, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the City of Ocala, these meals will be individually portioned for grab-and-go convenience.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
Weather for USF at Florida: Swampy night at The Swamp anticipated
USF has traveled north for its first road trip of the 2022 season, as they'll face in-state foe Florida, which comes in at No. 18 in this week's AP Top 25. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes in Alachua County, Florida deputies say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed in Waldo in northern Alachua County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said they received a call about a plane down in the 14900 block of NE County Road 1471 shortly before 8 a.m. Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived and...
consultant360.com
Arnold Nerve Reflex: An Uncommon Cause of Persistent Cough
Division of General Internal Medicine, Department of Medicine, University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida. Alois M. Arnold nerve reflex: an uncommon cause of persistent cough. Consultant. 2022;62(9):e8-e9. doi:10.25270/con.2021.10.00012. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Marika Alois, MD, University of Florida College of Medicine, 4197 NW...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
KTLO
Opening day Thursday to the 61st annual Hootin an Hollerin Festival in Gainesville
Thursday evening opens the 61st annual Hootin an Hollerin Festival taking place on the Gainesville square. The event will open at with the national anthem and mayor’s welcome 5. Special guests include Jessica Suit and Regan Blackburn performing. Visitors can view the quilt show from 5 to 7 with...
CB Jaydon Hill Inching Closer to Return for Gators
Cornerback Jaydon Hill was upgraded on Florida's Week 3 injury report.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
mycbs4.com
The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County offers Community ID program
Gainesville, FL — Today marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and organizations throughout Alachua County have planned several activities to help the community celebrate. This Sunday, the city will host the Greater Gainesville International Festival and Longest Table Event. The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County will be...
WCJB
Animal Resources and Care Shelter will hold a two-day adoption campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Resources and best friends animal society team up for the first of a two-day adoption campaign. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It will be held at the Animal Resources and Care Shelter which is 3400 NE 53rd...
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
