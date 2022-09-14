Read full article on original website
Duluth Pack’s first annual Minnesota Maker event
Duluth Pack hosted their first annual Minnesota Maker event at their legendary retail store in Canal Park Thursday evening. The flagship retail store partnered with several different local vendors including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations, SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. People who attended were able to enjoy event-only specials such as 50% off clearance items and double punches on in-store purchases. Raffle prizes and gift giveaways were also available for attendees.
The East End Family Fun Days in Superior
There is something for everyone at the East End Family Fun Days in Superior on Saturday, September 17. Events begin at 10:00 a.m. Enjoy perusing through area rummage sales, local crafters and vendors booths. Plus there are events planned just for kids!. It’s the start of the city’s longest running...
Sheila St. Claire Vigil held at Duluth City Hall
Sheila St. Claire, a 55-year-old, Native American woman went missing on August 20th 2015. On Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 pm, at Duluth City Hall, a vigil was held for Sheila St. Claire and other missing indigenous women. The Native Lives Matter Coalition, Idle No More organization and the Duluth...
Prep Sports Extra: September 16th
This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
Music video has message for men about violence against women
Music can send such a message. And there is a powerful one in the new, original song called “Do You Think You Can Protect Me?”. Duluth native Emily Haavik wrote the piece. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever share it. It’s a pretty heavy song, and wrote it in a more cathartic and artistic way. I had been wanting to write a song about violence against women for a long time.”
High school students get a fresh message about creating a healthy school culture in Cloquet
It was a fairly fun Friday at the Cloquet High School. Two motivational speakers gave students a chance to laugh and learn more about creating a good learning environment. Craig Hillier and Bill Cordes are longtime friends. They each have separate presentations, but on Friday, were able to work together, which is rare.
Looking for volunteers for Head of the Lakes United Way
The Head of the Lakes United Way (HLUW) is searching for volunteers to serve on community investment panels for the 2023-2024 grant cycle. According to Community Impact Director, Liz Pawlik, the purpose of the Community Investment Panel is to gain community involvement and input on HLUW funded programs that are responsive to our area’s most pressing needs.
Traffic advisory, closures for Inline Marathon
The 26th annual NorthShore Inline Marathon is Saturday, September 17. Founded in 1996, thousands of athletes of all ages will be participating in this year’s event, which includes inline skaters, roller skiers, and runners. The 26.2 mile course starts in Two Harbors and winds its way down Highway 61 to the finish in Downtown Duluth. Fans can gather along the race route to cheer on the athletes.
UMD football gearing up for Upper Iowa, Military Appreciation night
This Saturday the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football returns home to host Upper Iowa University in an effort to go 2-0 at Malosky Stadium in 2022. The last time these two squads met, UMD outplayed the Peacocks putting up 530 offensive yards to their 304 earning a 41-14 2021 season opening win.
DECC decides against going cashless
On Tuesday, DECC leadership floated a question to their Facebook followers: “As a means to move lines quicker, should we go to a cashless system at our concessions and beer stands?”. After around 250 responses, Executive Director Dan Hartman decided against it. According to an updated Facebook post on...
Duluth Hillside fire contained
Wednesday night at 5:37pm fire crews were on scene of a fire in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood. The fire took place on the inside the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on E Fourth Street. Authorities say The City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire...
UWS men’s basketball releases schedule, to tip-off season against CSS
The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the 2022-2023 season this week. They’re slated to play 12 home games, along with two tournaments. The Yellowjackets open the regular season hosting the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) on November 8. This follows an exhibition...
New housing options are in the works
Internet searches, “For Rent” signs, Word of mouth…the ways to find a home are changing — and so are the options for affordability. “A couple of years ago, the city council passed the kind of Cottage Park ordinance. It was a way to start looking at how we can build houses with a smaller footprint and situate them in such a way that they would be like their own little community. The idea of these houses is that they will face inward and there will be green space in the middle, and they will be connected by trail systems. It is a way for the community to have this nice sense of belonging with each other,” said The Housing and Redevelopment Executive Director Jill Keeper.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine announces re-election
Superior’s Mayor says he’d like to stay in office, announcing a bid for re-election. Speaking at his campaign kick-off event at Bucktales, Paine gave a lot of credit to the people of Superior. “You are the reason that after 50 years of decline, this city is rising again....
Duluth police say a suspect is in custody for Sunday’s shooting
A 31-year-old man is now in custody in connection with a shooting in the East Hillside on Sunday. Duluth police said he was arrested in Bloomington on Friday, and is in the Hennepin County Jail. Formal charges are pending. Officers had responded to the gas station at 6th Avenue East...
Man found dead at gravel pit in Industrial Township
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and local emergency medical services were dispatched to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township on a report of a death on Wednesday. Authorities say Brad L. Wojtysiak, 40 of Culver, Minnesota died at the scene. Wojtysiak,...
