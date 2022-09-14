ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

BioPark Zoo electric shuttle construction hits snags

By Marilyn Upchurch
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228iGd_0hvktyRK00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new electric shuttle to take guests around the BioPark should have been up and running this summer. “An electric wheeled tram that’s going to be able to connect guests here from the zoo to the Botanic Gardens, Aquarium, Heritage Farm, Bugarium, Tingley Beach, and vice versa,” Department of Arts & Culture Deputy Director Brandon Gibson said back in 2020.

ABQ BioPark brings back in-person program ‘Discover the BioPark

The proposed electric tram would shuttle as many as 60 people from the zoo to the aquarium. It was supposed to be twice as fast as their original rail train. “Unfortunately, we’ve ran [sic] into some hiccups with contractors and some construction and supply chain issues,” Gibson this year.

He says they’re not immune to the same problems facing other businesses. Gibson says the project that was supposed to be done at the beginning of the summer has been delayed because of supply chain and staffing issues.

“We were hoping to have it live by now and already running, but we’ve had some delays with some contractors; especially on the asphalt paving portion to connect guests from the zoo to the aquarium,” Gibson says. “That stretch along Tingley is currently dirt and we’ve done some test rides with it. It’s a little too bumpy, a little too dusty.”

The BioPark has also switched its original design. The electric shuttle has a new design and there will be two of them.

What’s under construction at the Albuquerque Zoo?

The zoo hasn’t had a train for about two years because its tracks were removed to get ready for the new shuttle, which needs a paved road. But, that has also been a challenge – the city is having a hard time finding workers to help them finish the asphalt. “We want to get it paved but we’ve been having some contract issues,” says Gibson.

The project will cost more than $1.9 million. “It’s going to be faster, it’s going to be efficient, it’s going to be electric, it’s going to be environmentally friendly,” he says.

As for the rail train, it will return starting in 2023. It’ll loop around the Botanic Gardens. Visitors can’t wait until the new shuttle is all done. “I think Albuquerque and New Mexico, in general, need some more things like that for sure,” says zoo visitor Krysta Escajeda. “Nice things that we can do with our families, it’ll be fun.”

Construction on the pavement for the shuttle will start in October. The city hopes the shuttle will finally be finished in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe

As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

X marks the spot to help Balloon Fiesta pilots land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the public can help provide safe places for balloons to land during Balloon Fiesta. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Contractors of New Mexico are sponsoring this year’s X Marks the Spot Program. The program asks the public to mark an X on their property to indicate it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark selling Harvest Festival tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The ABQ Biopark is looking forward to the Harvest festival. The event is happening the first weekend in October to celebrate the fall season. There will be many discovery stations including one to make seed balls for home gardens. There will also be live music, food, and local vendors. To buy tickets, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Canopy of Color exhibit celebrates Balloon Fiesta history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year in Albuquerque. In honor of the milestone anniversary, the Balloon Museum is opening a new, permanent exhibit featuring interactive activities for families to enjoy. KRQE News 13 got a sneak peek of what guests will get to see when the Canopy of Color exhibit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

East Mountain residents can get free well water testing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – East Mountain residents can get free well water tests. The testing will be available at the Los Vecinos Community Center from 12-5 p.m. during the East Mountain Celebration in Tijeras. 100 tests will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. To get water tested residents need to: Let the water run for […]
TIJERAS, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#The Zoo#Design#New Shuttle#Travel Destinations#Biopark Zoo#Heritage Farm
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Cares visits East San Jose Elementary to give out shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the KRQE Cares Program, students at East San Jose Elementary School received new shoes Friday. Every student also got a backpack filled with a book, socks, and personal hygiene items. Albuquerque Police Department officers were on hand helping along with KRQE volunteers. “We’re very excited. It really motivates our […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KRQE News 13

Illegal dumping, homeless camps aim of new garbage trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has a new set of trucks to help clean up homeless camps and illegal dumping. The trucks are believed to be a game changer for how the Solid Waste Department cleans the city. “They can address illegal dumping, encampments, and they can get into alleyways or other areas where our […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
matadornetwork.com

These Albuquerque Airbnbs Let You Capture the City’s Southwest Charm

There’s much more to Albuquerque, New Mexico, than ballooning. What the Sandria Mountains offer in terms of hiking and views, Old Town marches with its adobe architecture, cultural centers, and food. When you’re not watching for cranes at the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Reserve or tracking down Breaking Bad filming locations, you can recharge at one of Duke City’s dreamy villas. We’ve rounded up the best of the Airbnbs in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history.   The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
BELEN, NM
krwg.org

Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles. Officials with the Cibola National Forest say Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees appear brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles. The caterpillars are native defoliators. Officials say the concern is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. Officials also warned that touching the caterpillars could lead to skin reactions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New on-ramp for Balloon Fiesta traffic now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A new ramp designed to alleviate traffic for people coming out of Balloon Fiesta Park is now open. The $2.5 million project will moved the southbound I-25 on-ramp at Roy Avenue and Tramway Road by 1,100 feet. The city says that moving it a little further south gives parkgoers access to more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy