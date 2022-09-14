Read full article on original website
Say it Loud
2d ago
keep voting Democrats and you'll surely die or either a family or friend it's coming if people don't change their voting habits!!! VOTE BAILEY IF YOU WANT CHANGE . PRITZKER GOT TO GO AND ANY PASTOR SUPPORTING HIM??? TITHES AND OFFERINGS WILL COMPLETELY DRY UP FOR GOOD CLOSING BUILDINGS OF WORSHIP... WHY? BECAUSE GOD HATES HAUGHTY SPIRITS!!!!
Reply(4)
35
Cookie Lang
2d ago
It’s just horrible in Chicago especially on the Black side of town we as Honest African Americans are the victims of Lightfoot I never thought I would vote for a republican but something has to change.
Reply(1)
19
Leo Izquierdo
2d ago
vote these people out there making Chicago worst we have to vote that lightfoot and Pritzker out fast before they make it worst
Reply(7)
27
Related
Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois
Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
WIFR
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1
In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
fox40jackson.com
Ending cash bail in Illinois is ‘about being nuts,’ not a ‘radical’ Leftist: Newt Gingrich
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the southern border crisis is occurring against the backdrop of Illinois Democrats “being nuts” by ending cash bail in the state Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”. NEWT GINGRICH: What’s bothering, I think, the Democrats is that you now have a couple...
Bailey visits park where shooting occurred, faces criticism for politicizing violence
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey on Wednesday came to Washington Park, the scene of a fatal mass shooting this week, but not everyone appreciated the stop.
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ending cash bond in Illinois will make communities safer, supporters say
Under the current law, anyone can pay their bond and be released while they await their next court date.
wmay.com
Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act
An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Governor Pritzker declaring a disaster proclamationScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and then this month Chicago.
Blaming Kim Foxx for rise in crime is ‘dead wrong,’ judicial watchdog says
A judicial watchdog is out with an evaluation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. It says, basically, Foxx is not perfect, but Chicago and the county could do a lot worse. The report comes from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Kankakee County State's Attorney sues Gov. Pritzker, AG Raoul over SAFE-T Act
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - Kankakee County State's Attorney has filed a lawsuit to stop the SAFE-T Act. Attorney Jim Rowe is suing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Rowe wants the controversial law to be declared unconstitutional. The SAFE-T Act will go into effect Jan. 1, and...
capitolwolf.com
He lives in a hellhole highrise
He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker activates National Guard as more migrants arrive in Chicago
CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration and called up National Guard members to help with the waves of migrants being bused to Chicago. So far, more than 500 migrants have been bused to Chicago from Texas. On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation as the state braces for many more.
fox32chicago.com
SAFE-T Act Lawsuit: Illinois state's attorney sues Pritzker, Raoul over controversial law
Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe has filed a lawsuit to stop the SAFE-T Act. Rowe is suing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, saying he wants the controversial law to be declared unconstitutional.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey rents Chicago apartment, Pritzker slams his remarks about city
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is now renting an apartment in Chicago – saying he wants to immerse himself in the city. Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole." He addressed the news media on Tuesday and once again blamed politicians for crime in Chicago.
Cook County public defender weighs in on controversial end of cash bail in Illinois
Cook County’s public defender says some prosecutors and politicians are spreading misinformation about the state’s new criminal-justice law to score political points.
cwbchicago.com
2 shot as Mexican Independence Day revelers overwhelm Chicago cops in the Loop (Videos)
At least two people were shot in separate incidents in the Loop as revelers filled Chicago’s downtown area to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. At times, members of the crowd overwhelmed Chicago police, threw bottles and other objects at officers, and even tried to pull some cops from their patrol cars.
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Comments / 44