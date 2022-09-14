ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say it Loud
2d ago

keep voting Democrats and you'll surely die or either a family or friend it's coming if people don't change their voting habits!!! VOTE BAILEY IF YOU WANT CHANGE . PRITZKER GOT TO GO AND ANY PASTOR SUPPORTING HIM??? TITHES AND OFFERINGS WILL COMPLETELY DRY UP FOR GOOD CLOSING BUILDINGS OF WORSHIP... WHY? BECAUSE GOD HATES HAUGHTY SPIRITS!!!!

Cookie Lang
2d ago

It’s just horrible in Chicago especially on the Black side of town we as Honest African Americans are the victims of Lightfoot I never thought I would vote for a republican but something has to change.

Leo Izquierdo
2d ago

vote these people out there making Chicago worst we have to vote that lightfoot and Pritzker out fast before they make it worst

NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1

In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act

An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

He lives in a hellhole highrise

He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker activates National Guard as more migrants arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration and called up National Guard members to help with the waves of migrants being bused to Chicago. So far, more than 500 migrants have been bused to Chicago from Texas. On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation as the state braces for many more.
CHICAGO, IL
