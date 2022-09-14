ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KLST/KSAN

Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were possibly injured. “We’re staff for 17 […]
KWTX

New policy allows parents to prompt review of Belton ISD library books

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Under a new policy, Belton Independent School District parents can now question and lead the district to investigate books they find questionable or inappropriate. The following books have been in review before the policy took effect:. “Gender Queer”. “All Boys Aren’t Blue”. “Kiss Number 8″
News Channel 25

Temple resident helps bridge gap in teaching shortage at Killeen ISD

Temple resident, Henry Hank Mayes is making what many think is impossible; possible. He received his associate's degree at the age of 60, he's now furthering his studies at A&M Central Texas to become a certified teacher. In light of the severe teaching shortage, Hank said he's doing what other...
fox44news.com

Moody PD speaks on school threats

MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove ISD celebrates teachers’ assistants; works to hire more

CCISD instructional aide Anna Wakley looks for signs of success not just in academic scores but in student behavior. Wakley works with students who are mandated to attend CCISD’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for students who have made incorrect behavior choices and need additional support. "My favorite part of...
KWTX

Good News Friday: September 16, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skipcha Elementary school completed a goods drive to collect hygiene products. This was for Grandparents day for residents at Indian Oaks living Center in Harker heights. School counselor, Sarah Rice and her son and daughter, also gave them handmade cards. The Baylor Scott & White Ted...
KXAN

Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’ Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke to Waco ISD Executive Director of […]
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
KWTX

Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
