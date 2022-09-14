Read full article on original website
Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were possibly injured. “We’re staff for 17 […]
New policy allows parents to prompt review of Belton ISD library books
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Under a new policy, Belton Independent School District parents can now question and lead the district to investigate books they find questionable or inappropriate. The following books have been in review before the policy took effect:. “Gender Queer”. “All Boys Aren’t Blue”. “Kiss Number 8″
Students and parents slam district communication during Heights High School shooter scare
An 11th-grader said students weren't given updates, and instead learned about what was happening on social media. HISD said an alert went out 23 minutes after the district became aware.
Temple resident helps bridge gap in teaching shortage at Killeen ISD
Temple resident, Henry Hank Mayes is making what many think is impossible; possible. He received his associate's degree at the age of 60, he's now furthering his studies at A&M Central Texas to become a certified teacher. In light of the severe teaching shortage, Hank said he's doing what other...
FBI, state authorities to assist in investigation of false Waco High School active shooter threat
WACO, Texas — Correction: A previous version of this story said the FBI was taking over the investigation. Waco police corrected themselves to say they would share their investigative findings with state authorities and the FBI. From Houston to Waco to Austin reports of school attacks and threats were...
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
Copperas Cove ISD celebrates teachers’ assistants; works to hire more
CCISD instructional aide Anna Wakley looks for signs of success not just in academic scores but in student behavior. Wakley works with students who are mandated to attend CCISD’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for students who have made incorrect behavior choices and need additional support. "My favorite part of...
Good News Friday: September 16, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skipcha Elementary school completed a goods drive to collect hygiene products. This was for Grandparents day for residents at Indian Oaks living Center in Harker heights. School counselor, Sarah Rice and her son and daughter, also gave them handmade cards. The Baylor Scott & White Ted...
Killeen volunteers honored with prestigious Presidential Volunteer Service Award
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly three dozen Killeen ISD students were recognized for their volunteer service in the community by receiving the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, which included a signed letter by President Joe Biden. The 33 students from elementary, middle and high schools in Killeen ISD were surprised with...
Killeen ISD to vote on ballistic shields for police
Killeen ISD school board members vote Tuesday on whether or not to have ballistic shields for the district's police.
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’ Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke to Waco ISD Executive Director of […]
Community Cancer Association in McLennan County asking for help as demand for services grows
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local non profit chosen as a TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion this year is helping save the lives of hundreds of local people a year and they’re asking for the public’s help financially as the demand for care is growing. Community...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax. WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference. “There is currently...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street. Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
