Q&A: Newly-appointed Surgeon General Diana Ramos, MD, discusses youth behavioral health, reproductive health, and health equity

New Medi-Cal benefit will address longstanding reimbursement inconsistency for community health workers, expert says
The addition of community health workers (CHW) and promotore services as a Medi-Cal benefit is just one part of California’s larger efforts to make these services more accessible across the state, according to Carlina Hansen, Senior Program Officer of Improving Access at the California Health Care Foundation. Get the...
Doctors and Utah Health Dept. launch historic air purifiers in Utah schools project
Cleaner air improves student performance, decreases COVID transmission and school absenteeism. In an historic, far reaching clean air initiative, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS) have joined forces to launch a project to place air purifiers in every K through 12 school classrooms in the state. The funding comes from a federal grant, ELC Reopening Schools Grant.
Arizona recognized for its Medicaid program innovation
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid program, received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP). The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs despite significant public health challenges in recent years.
Q&A: Dr. Kristi Kleinschmit, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the U of U School of Medicine, on the mental health crisis facing children and youth in Utah
Kristi Klienschmit provides clinical services for children and adolescents at the University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute. She is a consulting psychiatrist to primary care providers across the state of Utah through the CALL-UP psychiatric consultation line. She acts as Vice Chair of Education for the Huntsman Mental Health...
What You Missed: 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference
We hosted our 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference recently, bringing together thought leaders, legislators, and policy experts into multi-silo conversations about the future of health care in Washington. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Too often, those...
5 Things Oregon: Mobile crisis services, Topical Agenda, Q&A w/ Dr. Melinda Davis
In this month’s newsletter we feature a conversation on rural health care with ORPRN’s Dr. Melinda Davis, a video on federal health policy from HHS Regional Director (Region 10) Ingrid Ulrey, and details on Oregon’s recently-approved Medicaid mobile crisis services program. We also have a couple of...
MDHHS seeks proposals to expand Intensive Crisis Stabilization Services for children
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that it is accepting proposals for the MI Kids Now Mobile Response Grant Program for the grant period of Jan. 1st, 2023, to Sept. 30th, 2023. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
Maryland looks to improve CCBHC quality and reporting measures
In an effort to further improve the implementation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland held a meeting Wednesday on improving CCBHC quality and reporting measures. CCBHCs provide comprehensive behavioral care by providing case management, crisis response, peer support,...
5 Things Washington: Keynote videos, Health care cost growth, Q&A w/ Jess Molberg
Thank you so much to everyone who joined us at the 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference last week! It was an exciting day filled with insightful presentations and engaging conversations. In this edition of “5 Things We’re Watching,” we feature keynote videos from the conference, coverage...
5 Things Colorado: Canadian Rx importation, BH workforce plan, Topical Agenda
This month’s edition includes an update on HCPF’s nation-leading initiative to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, the release of the Topical Agenda for our Colorado event in November (which you can register for here!), the BHA’s plan to strengthen the state’s behavioral health workforce, and more.
Texas HHSC provides update on telehealth expansion under HB 4
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) presented on Tuesday an update on its implementation of House Bill 4, which requires the agency to deliver more telehealth and telemedicine services on a permanent and cost-effective basis. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to...
Whitmer celebrates highest percentage of insured Americans in history
Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a $4 million federal grant that will expand access to qualified health insurance Navigators and help more people find health insurance. These grants, along with extended tax subsidies called for by Governor Whitmer and other actions taken by state and federal partners, will help further reduce the national uninsured rate which hit an all-time record low of just 8% in 2022.
5 Things Texas: Gun violence & public health, Strengthening APM uptake, Tackling SUD in Texas
This month’s edition features a breakdown of just some of the exciting panels you can look forward to attending at the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference, coming up in less than 2 weeks in Dallas!. In addition to these panel conversations, we’ll feature keynotes from...
