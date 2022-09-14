ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Q&A: Newly-appointed Surgeon General Diana Ramos, MD, discusses youth behavioral health, reproductive health, and health equity

stateofreform.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Doctors and Utah Health Dept. launch historic air purifiers in Utah schools project

Cleaner air improves student performance, decreases COVID transmission and school absenteeism. In an historic, far reaching clean air initiative, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS) have joined forces to launch a project to place air purifiers in every K through 12 school classrooms in the state. The funding comes from a federal grant, ELC Reopening Schools Grant.
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Arizona recognized for its Medicaid program innovation

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid program, received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP). The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs despite significant public health challenges in recent years.
ARIZONA STATE
stateofreform.com

Q&A: Dr. Kristi Kleinschmit, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the U of U School of Medicine, on the mental health crisis facing children and youth in Utah

Kristi Klienschmit provides clinical services for children and adolescents at the University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute. She is a consulting psychiatrist to primary care providers across the state of Utah through the CALL-UP psychiatric consultation line. She acts as Vice Chair of Education for the Huntsman Mental Health...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
stateofreform.com

What You Missed: 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference

We hosted our 2022 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference recently, bringing together thought leaders, legislators, and policy experts into multi-silo conversations about the future of health care in Washington. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Too often, those...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Maryland looks to improve CCBHC quality and reporting measures

In an effort to further improve the implementation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland held a meeting Wednesday on improving CCBHC quality and reporting measures. CCBHCs provide comprehensive behavioral care by providing case management, crisis response, peer support,...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
stateofreform.com

5 Things Colorado: Canadian Rx importation, BH workforce plan, Topical Agenda

This month’s edition includes an update on HCPF’s nation-leading initiative to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, the release of the Topical Agenda for our Colorado event in November (which you can register for here!), the BHA’s plan to strengthen the state’s behavioral health workforce, and more.
COLORADO STATE
stateofreform.com

Texas HHSC provides update on telehealth expansion under HB 4

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) presented on Tuesday an update on its implementation of House Bill 4, which requires the agency to deliver more telehealth and telemedicine services on a permanent and cost-effective basis. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to...
TEXAS STATE
stateofreform.com

Whitmer celebrates highest percentage of insured Americans in history

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a $4 million federal grant that will expand access to qualified health insurance Navigators and help more people find health insurance. These grants, along with extended tax subsidies called for by Governor Whitmer and other actions taken by state and federal partners, will help further reduce the national uninsured rate which hit an all-time record low of just 8% in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#Behavioral Health#Health Service#Reproductive Health#Health Crisis#Medical Services#General Health#Healthy Communities

Comments / 0

Community Policy