New doctor joins Christus Trinity Clinic
Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs. “Dr. Douthit is focused on patients’ overall health, helping them ensure their bones and joints are in excellent shape through high-level surgical care,” said Misty Kimbrough, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Director of Clinic Operations. “Dr. Douthit provides a wide range of expertise – treating injuries and diseases of the extremities, muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and joints – and he will be a tremendous asset to our team and this community.” Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries.
2022 Northeast Texas Walk Like MADD Presented By Jay Hodge Chevrolet Slated Sept. 24
Event Raises Money and Awareness To Eliminate Drunk And Impaired Driving. Anyone looking to support a cause next weekend will want be sure to put Northeast Texas Walk Like MADD, sponsored by Jay Hodge Chevrolet on the calendar. The walk is the signature fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and...
KSST Radio
Hopkins County’s Unemployment Rate Is Lowest In NET Workforce Area For 2nd Straight Month
Hopkins County’s unemployment rate continued to be the lowest in Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area for the second straight month in August, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information report. Overall, the number of people unemployed in Texas actually dropped from 632,432 in July 2022 to 607,1211 unemployed...
Hopkins County Records – Sept. 17, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 29-31, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. BF Hicks and Nat Paul Gibbs, independent co-executors for the JP Stanley Jr. Estate, to Franklin County Historical Association. David Russell King, Duane Hadley King indpendently and as trustee,...
KLTV
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Sept. 12, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 12, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Register Now for Free Mammogram. If you...
Jury Panel For Monday, Sept. 19 Canceled
The jury panel called to report for duty in the 62nd Judicial District Court at 9 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Hopkins County Courthouse has been canceled, according to District Clerk Cheryl Fulcher. Those called for this jury service do not need to report for duty.
Police Seek Information Regarding Dumping Of Construction Materials On Holiday Drive
Sulphur Springs Police Department is investigating a case of construction materials being dumped along a city street. More than a dozen large filled black trash bags along with padding and carpeting materials, drink bottles, a paint cans, pieces of wood, paper plate, cup, and other trash were located late Friday morning on the side of Holiday Drive, behind Lowe’s, according to SSPD.
Paris District Road Report for September 19, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Sept. 19, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Looking to the Future: Water In Hopkins County
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. The importance of water cannot be overstated or overvalued. Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life.
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
Chamber Connection – Sept. 14
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew. Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
KLTV
Wood County Pct. 2 Constable K9 team receives congressional honor
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and K9 Mata have undergone countless hours of training in law enforcement procedures. They have also shared their knowledge with other K9 teams outside of East Texas in an effort to help more safely and efficiently work to fight crime.
Tyler ISD: ‘One Chip Challenge’ is sending kids to the hospital
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of three Tyler ISD middle school students being taken to the hospital by their parents on Monday, the school district said they are again warning parents and students of the dangers of a social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The “One Chip Challenge” is branded […]
Farmer’s Market at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will be promoting the Sulphur Springs cafeteria this Wednesday. The new chef at the CHRISTUS cafeteria is working to incorporate Texas grown produce into the menus. You can join CHRISTUS Wednesday morning at their Farmer’s Market featuring the same Texas vendors the cafe uses. Texas grown...
Smith County Constable leaving position to become ISD police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning from his position to serve as police chief of a school district. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with […]
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
Main Street Uncorked 2022 to Benefit Lake Country CASA
Amy Glenn, new director of Lake Country CASA said, “We are humbled by the generosity of our community, and this will go to help us advocate for the the Children of Hopkins, Raines and Franklin Counties.”. The official list of Texas Wineries that will be at the Main Street...
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
