Sulphur Springs, TX

New doctor joins Christus Trinity Clinic

Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs. “Dr. Douthit is focused on patients’ overall health, helping them ensure their bones and joints are in excellent shape through high-level surgical care,” said Misty Kimbrough, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Director of Clinic Operations. “Dr. Douthit provides a wide range of expertise – treating injuries and diseases of the extremities, muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and joints – and he will be a tremendous asset to our team and this community.” Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
