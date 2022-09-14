ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
GEPP, AR
KTLO

MH mourns loss of former fire chief

Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Ken Williams died on Friday after a short illness.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Batesville, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Independence County, AR
Batesville, AR
Crime & Safety
Kait 8

New project looking to fix traffic, help emergency services

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic change is coming to a busy railroad crossing in Jonesboro that leaves people stuck for extended periods of time throughout the day. According to city officials, the Gee Street railroad crossing sees about 6,000 cars each day, so when the train comes through, it causes major backups.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
NEWPORT, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Scarborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Police
Kait 8

Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square...
POCAHONTAS, AR
KTLO

4 arrested on multiple drug charges

Clockwise from top left: Michael Keen, Roger Harris, Kaleena Clifton and Philip Wilson (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A joint investigation by three agencies in eastern Mountain Home resulted in the arrest of four individuals on multiple drug charges. Thirty-year-old Philip Wilson of Flippin, 37-year-old Kaleena Clifton of Marion and 38-year-old Roger Harris and 34-year-old Michael Keen of Memphis are in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000 each.
whiterivernow.com

Four suspects charged in series of break-ins

Four suspects have been charged in a rash of break-ins in Izard County that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton said the four were allegedly involved in break-ins and thefts at the Antioch Baptist Church, Myron Baptist Church, and a residence on McNarin Road, as well as another church in an adjoining county.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kait 8

Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Sept. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teenager

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
whiterivernow.com

Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman

A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
CUSHMAN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy