Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown. According to IDrive Arkansas, Highway 67 near Elnora was experiencing a heavy slowdown around 8:45 p.m. That’s about 2.3 miles north of Walnut Ridge. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told...
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KTLO
MH mourns loss of former fire chief
Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Ken Williams died on Friday after a short illness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
New project looking to fix traffic, help emergency services
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic change is coming to a busy railroad crossing in Jonesboro that leaves people stuck for extended periods of time throughout the day. According to city officials, the Gee Street railroad crossing sees about 6,000 cars each day, so when the train comes through, it causes major backups.
Kait 8
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
Kait 8
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
Kait 8
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kait 8
Mayor admits to circumventing city council to get pawned police gun back
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie mayor admitted for the first time he went around the city council to get a police gun that was pawned back. The mayor admitted to the purchase after a heated city council meeting where policy changes were made. The majority of the city...
Police search for missing woman last seen in Van Buren County
CLINTON, Ark. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 38-year-old Chelsea Woods was last seen in Clinton on August 28. Reports state that Woods is about 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
KTLO
Apartment complex buyers say seller misled them as to conditions of buildings
A lawsuit claiming the buyers of a Mountain Home Apartment complex were misled by the seller as to the extensive presence of mold and water damage in some of the buildings is working its way through the legal system. Christopher and Jeannie Fort of Pocahontas filed the lawsuit October 2,...
Kait 8
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) – Investigators suspect arson after four homes on one street went up in flames. According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9 p.m. on Holden Street in Diaz. Officers said the homes have been abandoned for 20 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Beaten in jail and left unnoticed, former Baxter County inmate files federal lawsuit asking for damages
A Mountain Home man who alleges fellow inmates beat him up and staff ignored him while he was locked up in the Baxter County jail has filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Ray Gauger contends that in the early morning hours...
Kait 8
Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square...
KTLO
4 arrested on multiple drug charges
Clockwise from top left: Michael Keen, Roger Harris, Kaleena Clifton and Philip Wilson (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A joint investigation by three agencies in eastern Mountain Home resulted in the arrest of four individuals on multiple drug charges. Thirty-year-old Philip Wilson of Flippin, 37-year-old Kaleena Clifton of Marion and 38-year-old Roger Harris and 34-year-old Michael Keen of Memphis are in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000 each.
whiterivernow.com
Four suspects charged in series of break-ins
Four suspects have been charged in a rash of break-ins in Izard County that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton said the four were allegedly involved in break-ins and thefts at the Antioch Baptist Church, Myron Baptist Church, and a residence on McNarin Road, as well as another church in an adjoining county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
Kait 8
Sept. 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
Cabot police search for missing teenager
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
whiterivernow.com
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
Comments / 0