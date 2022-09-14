ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started brightly and kept up that impetus for much of the first-half, but in a rather familiar development, failed to make any of our chances, half-chances, and promising attacks truly count. Multiple times shots were passed up, final balls lacked accuracy, and players hesitated to make decisions. Confidence levels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
David Alaba
Person
Dani Parejo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Nabil Fekir
Yardbarker

Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List

Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

‘Happy to be back with you bro': Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite at Olympiacos after the Everton flop completed his loan move to Greece

Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiacos after last sharing a team in 2020. James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed differing levels of success at the club. Marcelo was an important part of the Madrid side that excelled under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Video Game#Ea Sports#Spanish#The Sporting News#Ballon D Or#The Champions League#Bayern Munich
Daily Mail

Footage of Champions League mascots heartwarming reaction to Lionel Messi goes viral... while PSG star sets two new records and finds the back of the net against Maccabi Haifa

Heartwarming footage has shown how Lionel Messi was bombarded by Champions League mascots ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday evening. The young children - aged between seven and nine - were visibly starstruck when they spotted Messi ahead of PSG's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Yardbarker

Former Roma star reckons Juventus has a replacement for Allegri already

Max Allegri is under pressure to deliver at Juventus, and the club has been urged to sack him. The Bianconeri brought him back last season, and they hoped to return to the top of Italian football. However, he finished the 2021/2022 season without winning a single trophy. The club responded...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Sergio Ramos on the Pre-List for Spanish National Team

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos last played for the Spanish national team in March 2021 against Kosovo. A year and a half later, Marca reports that the PSG center-back reappears in the pre-list made by manager Luis Enrique for the call-ups against Switzerland and Portugal, decisive for Spain’s qualification for the final phase of the League of Nations.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy