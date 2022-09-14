Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record after scoring for PSG against Maccabi Haifa
LIONEL MESSI has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring against a 39TH different club in the Champions League. The French champions were stunned by an early goal on Wednesday night as Maccabi Haifa went in front through Tjaronn Chery in the 24th minute. But Christophe Galtier's side were swiftly level eight...
Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History
PSG's highest-paid player of all time is now also the club's joint-top scorer in the UCL.
Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund
Pep Guardiola said after the game: "The moment he scored I felt Johan Cruyff."
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started brightly and kept up that impetus for much of the first-half, but in a rather familiar development, failed to make any of our chances, half-chances, and promising attacks truly count. Multiple times shots were passed up, final balls lacked accuracy, and players hesitated to make decisions. Confidence levels...
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles again despite first goal of the season as Eriksen shines in Sheriff victory
MANCHESTER UNITED eased past Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both struck first-half goals in a comfortable victory away from home for Erik ten Hag's men. Christian Eriksen fed a lovely pass into Sancho in the 17th minute and the...
Yardbarker
Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List
Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
‘Happy to be back with you bro': Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite at Olympiacos after the Everton flop completed his loan move to Greece
Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiacos after last sharing a team in 2020. James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed differing levels of success at the club. Marcelo was an important part of the Madrid side that excelled under...
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September
Details of all the Matchday 2 fixtures and results for this coming week.
Footage of Champions League mascots heartwarming reaction to Lionel Messi goes viral... while PSG star sets two new records and finds the back of the net against Maccabi Haifa
Heartwarming footage has shown how Lionel Messi was bombarded by Champions League mascots ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday evening. The young children - aged between seven and nine - were visibly starstruck when they spotted Messi ahead of PSG's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff
Manchester United superstar has scored his first goal of the season through a penalty and you can watch it here.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Europa League Goal As Manchester United Shoot Down Sheriff
Mr Champions League scored his first ever goal in the Europa League as United won 2-0 in Moldova.
Yardbarker
Former Roma star reckons Juventus has a replacement for Allegri already
Max Allegri is under pressure to deliver at Juventus, and the club has been urged to sack him. The Bianconeri brought him back last season, and they hoped to return to the top of Italian football. However, he finished the 2021/2022 season without winning a single trophy. The club responded...
Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Goal Against Manchester City | UEFA Champions League
Watch Jude Bellingham’s header give Borussia Dortmund the lead against Manchester City in the Champions League.
Report: Liverpool To 'Part Ways' With Arthur Melo After Last-Minute Loan Deal
Reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to let Arthur Melo go next year, despite having an option to buy clause in his contract from Juventus at the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Sergio Ramos on the Pre-List for Spanish National Team
Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos last played for the Spanish national team in March 2021 against Kosovo. A year and a half later, Marca reports that the PSG center-back reappears in the pre-list made by manager Luis Enrique for the call-ups against Switzerland and Portugal, decisive for Spain’s qualification for the final phase of the League of Nations.
'He Kind Of Mis-Controlled It' - Thierry Henry On Crucial Mohamed Salah Moment For Liverpool
The Egyptian was on target as Liverpool picked up a crucial 2-1 victory in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.
