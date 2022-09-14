Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
Predicting the final score of the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks.
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants started 1-0 with a 21-20 victory vs the Titans. They had luck on their side with Randy Bullock missing a game-winning 47-yard field goal. A fourth quarter comeback in week one helped seal the victory for New York, but Saquon Barkley carried the team all game long. He looked fresh and it was clear that Barkley is much healthier than he was in week one last season. His stellar performance earned him the honor of being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
A stress fracture in his lower back ended Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2022 season.
The New York Giants are already facing significant injury issues on the defensive side of the football, and with a severe lack of depth at multiple positions, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is certainly walking a tightrope. Considering both of Wink’s premier edge rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, have been...
The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
