CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the Sherman Park and Riverwest neighborhoods!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to the Sherman Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and the Riverwest neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 22 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Chinese lanterns, dinosaurs and more in the same weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There seems to always be a variety of weekend activities during these summertime southeast Wisconsin weekends, and Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 to take a peek at a few things to check out before summertime fades away:. Jurassic Quest, offering an up-close look at...
CBS 58
Jurassic Quest roars into the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be transported back to 160 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth. This weekend Jurassic Quest will invade the Milwaukee area with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs, from towering land creatures to 50-foot-long sea creatures. Brainy Beth is one of the trainers you'll see...
CBS 58
New Berlin youth football team shaves their heads in honor of friend diagnosed with leukemia
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's not common for the New Berlin West Youth Vikings to get a fresh shave the night before the season's home opener, but they had a pretty special reason to Friday night. "It's for Norah. She has leukemia. No kid should ever go through...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
CBS 58
Looming freight rail strike leads to cancelled commuter routes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Millions of commuters nationwide, bracing for what could halt train schedules. The impact of a potential freight-railroad strike reaches far beyond cancelled routes. The effect of a rail strike on the economy could be huge. But those who hop on Metra here in Kenosha are looking...
CBS 58
Join us Friday, Sept. 30 for the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reminder that CBS 58 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are teaming up to kick off the holiday giving season. The Hometown Hunger Fund Drive is coming up Friday, Sept. 30. That day, during every CBS 58 and WMLW newscast, you'll have the opportunity to donate...
CBS 58
Week 5 High School football highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Friday night football under the lights. There are a few intriguing matchups highlighted for this week. The first one is Mukwonago vs. Muskego, where Mukwonago won with a score of 24-6. The next one is New Berlin Eisenhower vs. New Berlin West,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Lake/Town of Norway
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Wind Lake Thursday, Sept. 15 as part of our Hometowns tour. We spoke with Town Chair Jean Jacobson ahead of our visit for a preview.
CBS 58
Reagan High School marching band helps "drum out" Alzheimer's
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sunday, September 18 is Milwaukee's Alzheimer's Walk. Friday, in anticipation of the big event, folks at VMP Healthcare and Community in West Allis held their own charity march to the rhythm of the Milwaukee's Reagan High School marching band. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was on-hand...
CBS 58
Future Badger, Rufus King senior Nate White, excelling in senior season
MILWAUKEE (CBS-58) -- The way Rufus King senior Nate White describes his game makes a lot of sense when you see him play. "Pretty athletic, smooth, can move, got a lot of wiggle. Speed, acceleration, lowering my shoulder when I need to," says Nate White. White is following up a...
CBS 58
Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
CBS 58
Study to be conducted on ways to pedestrianize Brady Street after fatal hit-and-run incident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID) is exploring options to increase pedestrian safety in one of Milwaukee's most popular entertainment districts. The Brady Street BID Board of Directors voted to conduct a study of pedestrianizing the street on Wednesday. "It's gotten a lot worse. It's...
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee ramps up efforts to combat reckless driving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city is launching an updated campaign to address reckless driving. Friday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined police and other community partners to announced the initiative. The "Think Twice" campaign hopes to provide education and reminders to the community of the dangers of reckless driving. Others involved...
CBS 58
Discover Brookfield hosting 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend with your furry friend, Discover Brookfield is hosting its 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K. We spoke with Anna Matel Antoine, tourism director for the Town of Brookfield, to find out what we can expect.
CBS 58
Festivals of Cedarburg gears up for 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Festivals of Cedarburg is gearing up for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival in the community this weekend. Hundreds of artists and vendors line Cedarburg's Main Street for this fun fall festival. We sat down with Executive Director for Festivals of Cedarburg Patrick Curran...
CBS 58
Crews enter new phase of construction on Couture high-rise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's full steam ahead for the Couture project on Milwaukee's downtown lakefront. Construction started more than a year ago on the 45-story building and although the construction is very much present, with all the crews and equipment, you may not see much of the actual building.
CBS 58
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
CBS 58
Milwaukee concierge service 'Swaddled Newborn Care' helps families transition into parenthood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bringing a baby home can mean many sleepless nights for parents. That's why a new concierge service in Milwaukee is looking to provide some relief. CBS 58's Amanda Becker explains how Swaddled Care helps.
CBS 58
As Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, celebrations have kicked off in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Sept. 15, several celebrations in Milwaukee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee celebrated the 212th year of Mexican Independence. The United Community Senior Center held a celebration with music to celebrate all Hispanic cultures. "We are celebrating multiple independence days...
