Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Jurassic Quest roars into the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be transported back to 160 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth. This weekend Jurassic Quest will invade the Milwaukee area with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs, from towering land creatures to 50-foot-long sea creatures. Brainy Beth is one of the trainers you'll see...
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
CBS 58

Looming freight rail strike leads to cancelled commuter routes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Millions of commuters nationwide, bracing for what could halt train schedules. The impact of a potential freight-railroad strike reaches far beyond cancelled routes. The effect of a rail strike on the economy could be huge. But those who hop on Metra here in Kenosha are looking...
CBS 58

Join us Friday, Sept. 30 for the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reminder that CBS 58 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are teaming up to kick off the holiday giving season. The Hometown Hunger Fund Drive is coming up Friday, Sept. 30. That day, during every CBS 58 and WMLW newscast, you'll have the opportunity to donate...
CBS 58

Week 5 High School football highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Friday night football under the lights. There are a few intriguing matchups highlighted for this week. The first one is Mukwonago vs. Muskego, where Mukwonago won with a score of 24-6. The next one is New Berlin Eisenhower vs. New Berlin West,...
CBS 58

Reagan High School marching band helps "drum out" Alzheimer's

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sunday, September 18 is Milwaukee's Alzheimer's Walk. Friday, in anticipation of the big event, folks at VMP Healthcare and Community in West Allis held their own charity march to the rhythm of the Milwaukee's Reagan High School marching band. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was on-hand...
CBS 58

Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
CBS 58

City of Milwaukee ramps up efforts to combat reckless driving

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city is launching an updated campaign to address reckless driving. Friday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined police and other community partners to announced the initiative. The "Think Twice" campaign hopes to provide education and reminders to the community of the dangers of reckless driving. Others involved...
CBS 58

Discover Brookfield hosting 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend with your furry friend, Discover Brookfield is hosting its 2nd Annual Dog Dash Discover 5K. We spoke with Anna Matel Antoine, tourism director for the Town of Brookfield, to find out what we can expect.
CBS 58

Crews enter new phase of construction on Couture high-rise

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's full steam ahead for the Couture project on Milwaukee's downtown lakefront. Construction started more than a year ago on the 45-story building and although the construction is very much present, with all the crews and equipment, you may not see much of the actual building.
CBS 58

Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
CBS 58

As Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, celebrations have kicked off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Sept. 15, several celebrations in Milwaukee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee celebrated the 212th year of Mexican Independence. The United Community Senior Center held a celebration with music to celebrate all Hispanic cultures. "We are celebrating multiple independence days...
MILWAUKEE, WI

