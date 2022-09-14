Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
Yardbarker
Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic As Dallas Mavericks Trade Target
Heading into 2022 NBA training camp, the Dallas Mavericks are still on the hunt for some upgrades to their lineup. One player that they have been linked to recently is Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz. Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $19.5 million....
Yardbarker
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player
You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
Report: Potential Suns Target Dennis Schroder Joins Lakers
Did the Phoenix Suns miss a golden opportunity to add veteran depth to their backcourt?
Dennis Schroder Considered Suns Before Joining Lakers
The Suns were a few teams in the mix before Dennis Schroder joined Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell: Danny Ainge Comments About Jazz Not Fair
But Mitchell painted a different picture than the one described by Utah CEO Danny Ainge, who finalized the trade with Cleveland. Ainge took over Jazz basketball operations in December. He said he didn’t like what he saw from the team — which helped lead to the trades of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (to the Timberwolves), and the decision to begin a rebuild.
Yardbarker
L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz
The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Happy’ To Have Dennis Schroder Back
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers ended in bizarre circumstances, but the playmaker’s relationship with LeBron James always seemed to leave the door open for a potential reunion. Ahead of Schroder’s 2020-21 debut with the Lakers, James said he valued the German guard’s character, giving...
