ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Compass Box Is Making Blended Scotches That Single Malt Drinkers Will Love

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnEhs_0hvksZX400

If you consider yourself to be strictly a single malt scotch drinker, perhaps you just haven’t tried any decent blends yet. A good place to get acquainted with the category is via independent bottler and producer Compass Box , which is launching two new high-end blends made using some of the finest malt whiskies out there, and can give any single malt a run for its money.

The first of this duo of whiskies is called Flaming Heart, the latest in a series that is named after a song by singer-songwriter (and one half of She & Him with Zooey Deschanel), M. Ward. The 2022 release is the seventh edition of this whisky , bottled at 48.9 percent ABV, non-chill filtered and no color added. According to Compass Box , the liquid is an interplay between a Highland malt aged in toasted French oak for five years and peat derived from malts from Laphroaig , Caol Ila and Talisker . According to the lead whiskymaker for this release, James Saxon, the flames aren’t just in the name. “Oak, smoke and fire reunite once again, fusing pyrotechnics with deliciousness,” he said in a statement. “As well as being the fruitiest Flaming Heart of recent years, we have brought in special remnant stocks of past releases for layers upon layers of smoke and French oak influence.”

The other new blend from Compass Box is called Ultramarine, part of a new series known as Extinct Blends Quartet. This expression is bottled at 51 percent ABV, and also non-chill filtered with no color added. The concept behind this was to explore how blends change over time—the whisky from the 1970s, for example, might be very different from that of the 1990s. So this series is an attempt to capture the spirit of four different types of historic blends, with the first inspired by the late ’80s. There are malts from Caol Ila and Glendullan included here, along with grain whiskies from Cameronbridge and Girvan and some mature blended stock. Peated and unpeated malts are in the mix, and all were aged in a variety of cask types. “Ultramarine and the whiskies that will come after it are not recreations,” said Saxon. “That isn’t possible. They are instead tributes, our way of reimagining the DNA of some great blends of the past.”

Flaming Heart 2022 ($155) will be available in a run of 9,606 bottles in November, and Ultramarine ($375) in a run of 5,430 in October. So if you haven’t explored the category before, all we are saying is give blends a chance.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Johnnie Walker’s New Blue Label Scotch Blends Whiskies Saved From Shuttered Distilleries

The fifth release in Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label Ghost and Rare series once again includes whisky from shuttered “ghost” distilleries, along with some other rare malts. And, as seems to be the case with every high-end whisky release these days, there’s an NFT tie-in—75 limited-edition sets are available via Blockbar that include a real bottle, a digital bottle (again, why?) and access to some virtual experiences. Of course, the most important thing here is the real, physical, non-virtual whisky that you can actually pour into a glass and taste, as opposed to the hologram AI cyborg version. For this new release,...
DRINKS
Robb Report

One of America’s Great Craft Brewers Is Now Making Single Malt Whiskies

Beer and whiskey are intrinsically linked—the low-alcohol liquid that goes into the still after fermentation is often called “distiller’s beer,” after all. So it makes sense that many craft breweries have gotten into whiskey-making over the years, and one OG that has been at it for well over a decade now is Oregon’s Rogue Ale & Spirits. Rogue Ale & Spirits was founded in 1988 by a trio of Nike executives, and what began as a brewpub now has locations in Oregon and Washington and products available across the nation. It’s perhaps best known for its core Dead Guy Ale, a...
OREGON STATE
Robb Report

How to Make a Blood and Sand, the Citrusy Scotch Cocktail Inspired by a Rudolph Valentino Flick

The Blood and Sand is a classic cocktail, but it’s really not mentioned all that often. There are, however, two places you’re guaranteed to find it. The first is on every list of scotch-based classics, as there aren’t that many of those. The other is anytime someone’s making a list of the so-called “worst” classic cocktails. It’s the drink bartenders love to hate. Punch describes it as a “murky mess that’s one of the canon’s more infamous scourges.” Thrillist quotes a San Antonio bartender: “I find it unbalanced and downright repulsive.” A bartender in my social media circle once polled our...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: Larceny’s Wheated Bourbon Is One of the Most Underrated Whiskeys on the Market

Pappy Van Winkle! Okay, now that I’ve got your attention, let’s focus on another wheated bourbon that is arguably better than Pappy, and kind of under-recognized in the whiskey world: Larceny Barrel Proof. Larceny is a wheated bourbon made by Heaven Hill, the distillery known for brands like Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Rittenhouse Rye and Parker’s Heritage Collection. The mash bill for the barrel-proof version is the same as for regular Larceny (also a very good bourbon, by the way)—68 percent corn, 20 percent wheat and 12 percent malted barley. And that second item is what makes this a wheated bourbon,...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Robb Report

How to Make a White Negroni, a Kinder, Gentler Twist on the Classic Gin Cocktail

There are many of us, and I enthusiastically include myself, who believe the Negroni is a perfect cocktail. Invented in 1919 from equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth and gin, the Negroni is bitter and sweet, bracing and somehow refreshing, it is civilization’s best mixological achievement and the apotheosis of all that is good and right in this world. The Negroni is unimprovable; when you’re standing on the summit, a step in any direction is a step down. So what’s the White Negroni doing here? The White Negroni was invented in 2001 by English bartender Wayne Collins in a move of apparent...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands

The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Is Selling His Waterfront Florida Mansion for $20 Million

This oceanfront mansion in Florida is quite the catch. Located in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay community, the highly coveted waterfront estate belongs to none other than Yankees legend Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura. The five-time All-Star was said to have purchased the house in 2010 for $6.25 million, just two years before he retired in 2012, as reported by Mansion Global. Angel Nicolas of The Nicolas Group at Compass has now listed the Coral Gables abode for $19.9 million.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Malt Scotch#Compass Box#Malts#Dna#Food Drink#Beverages#Abv#Highland#French#Ultramarine
Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage

Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
CARS
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover

Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96. The vehicle was on full display on Wednesday as it moved the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, where it will remain for four days so that mourners...
WORLD
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
Robb Report

Inside a $7 Million Connecticut Mansion Inspired by a Gilded Age Vanderbilt Estate

Picturesque, quaint and serene, this incredible 3.2-acre property couldn’t be more idyllic. Located in Fairfield, Connecticut near the charming Southport Village, this $7 million home on Sasco Hill Road is a modern recreation of Gilded Age living. It’s ensconced by towering trees and nature so you truly feel in the middle of the countryside. Renowned architect Jack Franzen built the home for late businessman Mickey Herbert and his wife, Jackie, who were inspired by the Vanderbilt’s landmark Shelburne Farms estate on Lake Champlain in Vermont. Shelburne Farms, owned by Eliza Vanderbilt and William Seward Webb, has structures completed between 1886 and...
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

How Four Floating Mansions Got Turned Into Miami’s Newest Members-Only Club

Miami will soon be home to the world’s first floating members-only club—if Arkhaus has anything to say about it, that is. The company, helmed by Sam Payrovi and Nathalie Paiva of New York’s CSTM HAUS, plans to open a ritzy new overwater oasis for the city’s elite in just a few months. The duo purchased four of Arkup’s floating mansions for the new endeavor. Miami locals may have already spotted some of these revolutionary dwellings docked by Star Island. The ultra-exclusive club, which will offer just 360 memberships, has been described as a floating Soho House. The 40-foot Arkup vessels will be...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Cambridge University student, 18, who was allergic to dairy products died on Spanish holiday after going into anaphylactic shock from drinking milk-containing Pina Colada cocktail

A talented teenager who had just won himself a place at Cambridge University died after taking a sip of a Pina Colada while on holiday in the Costa del Sol, an inquest heard. Shiv Mistry, 18, who was allergic to dairy products, was with friends at a bar in Fuengirola, Spain, when he was offered a sip of the cocktail.
HEALTH
Robb Report

First Look: Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Debuts as the Most Polarizing Car of the Year

Here it is. The most controversial car of 2022. After 75 glorious years, Ferrari—the marque that gifted us the 250 GTO, Daytona, F40 and 458 Speciale—has built an SUV. Yet the first Prancing Horse with four doors is described by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna as “a car unlike any other.” But is that a good thing? We traveled to Ferrari’s home in Maranello, Italy, to see the new Purosangue and find out. Ferrari insists that the Purosangue actually isn’t an SUV. Instead, marketing boss Enrico Galliera calls it “a sports car that can be used in different conditions.” The name “Purosangue”...
CARS
Robb Report

How the Theft of Leonardo’s ‘Mona Lisa’ Made It the Most Famous Painting in the World

One museum heist, or perhaps the publicity surrounding it, is credited with making a priceless masterpiece of a painting that had been celebrated by aficionados but virtually unknown to the public: the Mona Lisa. One August morning in 1911, three thieves who had hidden inside a closet in the Louvre overnight secreted the small Leonardo da Vinci out of the Paris museum and onto a train at the Quai d’Orsay (ironically now the site of another beloved museum). The Mona Lisa was considered so ordinary—relatively speaking, of course—that it took more than a day for anyone to notice the empty...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

US Open Winner Carlos Alcaraz Wore a Champion-Level Rolex Daytona to Accept His Trophy

Carlos Alcaraz may only be 19, but he’s already accomplished at least two feats that most could only dream about. The Spanish tennis player won his first grand slam title at the US Open on Sunday night, defeating Casper Ruud in four sets. Then, immediately following the most significant moment of his career, the teenage sensation slapped on a gorgeous Rolex Daytona for the trophy ceremony. Think about the watch you were wearing at 19. It may have been nice. It may have even been Swiss-made. But did it also have the distinction of being the world’s most coveted timepiece? Only so...
TENNIS
Robb Report

Robb Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy