It took Greensburg Salem a few series before it found its rhythm against Deer Lakes on Friday. But, once it did, it rolled to a third-consecutive victory. And it was the running of senior quarterback Cody Rubrecht and sophomore running back Kai Brunot that carried the Golden Lions (3-1) to a 28-14 nonconference victory at historic Offutt Field. It was victory No. 708 in the history of the program.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO