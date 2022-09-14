Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin girls volleyball to rely on deep senior class entering Section 3-4A play
Norwin girls volleyball returns most of its rotation from last season’s WPIAL Class 4A playoff team. But can all of that talent translate into another postseason bid?. The 16th-year coach of the Knights girls volleyball team hopes so. “The players work hard and won’t give up on a play...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Mt. Lebanon upsets No. 1 Central Catholic on last-second field goal
Ben McAuley’s 18-yard field goal in the final seconds capped No. 4 Mt. Lebanon’s 17-16 comeback win over top-ranked Central Catholic (2-2, 0-1) in a Class 6A Conference football game Friday night. Mt. Lebanon (2-2, 1-0) trailed 16-0 heading into the fourth quarter. David Shields hit Fred LaSota...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley to victory
Jakub Pickett caught five passes for a school-record 163 yards and two touchdowns as Quaker Valley earned a 40-22 victory over Seton LaSalle (0-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Western Hills Conference on Friday night. Troy Kozar threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs for...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Thomas Jefferson topples Latrobe
Brody Evans threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Thomas Jefferson to a 31-21 victory over Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener Friday night. Aidan Whalen ran for 112 yards and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 3-1). Robert Fulton ran...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rubrecht scores 4 times to help Greensburg Salem turn away Deer Lakes
It took Greensburg Salem a few series before it found its rhythm against Deer Lakes on Friday. But, once it did, it rolled to a third-consecutive victory. And it was the running of senior quarterback Cody Rubrecht and sophomore running back Kai Brunot that carried the Golden Lions (3-1) to a 28-14 nonconference victory at historic Offutt Field. It was victory No. 708 in the history of the program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young Shady Side Academy field hockey team in midst of rebuilding year
Four-time defending WPIAL Class A field hockey champion Shady Side Academy finds itself looking for some offensive punch. Goals have been hard to come by so far this season for the Bulldogs, but veteran coach Betsy Gorse feels her young team can contend soon. Shady Side lost six players from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kalkstein’s big play helps Penn-Trafford earn narrow win over Belle Vernon
When Penn-Trafford needed to make a big defensive play with less than two minutes to go in a six-point game Friday night, Tommy Kalkstein answered the call. On a third-and-8, the 6-foot-2, 182-pound senior defensive back came up with a late interception of Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux to revive some hope along the Warriors’ sideline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Haden Sierocky leads Ligonier Valley past Apollo-Ridge
Haden Sierocky did it all for Ligonier Valley on Friday night. The 6-foot, 176-pound senior rushed for 150 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass that was tipped by two players before he came up with it.
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County High School Football Week Three Preview
While a handful of teams previously started conference play, the conference ledger starts in earnest this week for the majority of Westmoreland County teams. Additionally, there are several juicy nonconference clashes involving local teams, including a couple of all-Westmoreland battles. Here’s a detailed examination of all of the games involving local teams in Week Three of the WPIAL football season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: No. 1 Bishop Canevin rolls past Burgettstown
Kole Olszewski threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Bishop Canevin to a 38-17 triumph over Burgettstown (1-2, 0-1) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night. Marquis Carter added 107 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders (3-1, 1-0). Cornell 48, Avella 0...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional controls ground game, stuns top-ranked Gateway
Franklin Regional already had momentum from a strong start. But when the Panthers added a purpose — to play for an injured teammate — nobody was stopping them. With the straight-ahead strength of a dominant power running game, and an opportunistic defense, the Panthers upset the neighboring Gators, 16-7, on Friday night in the Class 5A Big East Conference opener at Panther Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 things to watch in Week 3 of high school football
Ready or not, it’s conference time. Most WPIAL teams had a few exhibition games to prepare, but this week the WPIAL starts conference play in earnest with a nearly full slate. By the end of the day Saturday, 94 of 117 teams will have played at least one conference game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highlands stifles North Catholic, ends Trojans’ conference winning streak
All week, Highlands coach Matt Bonislawski told his team the Greater Allegheny Conference opener with North Catholic was a statement game. The Golden Rams were dominant on defense and made key plays on offense on their way to a 17-7 win over the Trojans on Friday night at Golden Rams Stadium. With the victory, Highlands improved to 4-0 for the second consecutive season and, in the process, ended North Catholic’s 25-game win streak in conference play. The Trojans are 2-2.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Boyd, White lead Elizabeth Forward past Shady Side Academy
Zach Boyd and Zion White continue to torch opposing secondaries, and Elizabeth Forward continues to win because of it. The Warriors started a little slower than coach Mike Collodi would have liked, but they still came away with a 42-21 win over Shady Side Academy at Warriors Stadium. Boyd continues...
Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 3
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 3:. Boyd had five catches for 133 yards, including a 74-yard TD pass from Logan Kushner, in North Allegheny’s 29-18 nonconference victory over McDowell. The Tigers (3-0) will host Baldwin (1-2) in a nonconference game Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa notches another shutout in win over Montour
After shutting out North Catholic last week, Aliquippa’s defense looked to be in peak form. Nothing happened Friday night to change that view. The Quips held Montour to minus-23 yards of offense in a 33-0 shutout victory in its Class 4A Parkway Conference opener at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie has kind words for the WPIAL before picking Week 3 Westmoreland County slate
The Birdie has two words for the WPIAL: “Thank you.”. Usually, the football-toting fowl is angry at the District 7 staffers over some mundane detail on a league cover sheet that failed to pass his quality standards. But he is praising the league in this week’s column space.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach, 24, looks to bring bolt of energy to Greensburg Salem boys basketball
When he played high school basketball at Norwin, Cam Auld was a shooting guard who fired up 3-pointers. When he arrived at Waynesburg, he morphed into something else: a stretch forward who later took on a role as a screener, cutter and rebounder. And something else happened along the way....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lovelace helps Leechburg sprint past Springdale
With a big Eastern Conference clash looming next Friday at Clairton, Leechburg coach Randy Walters hoped his players would remain focused and take care of business Friday against Springdale in the conference opener for both teams. Mission accomplished. Leechburg posted its third straight shutout and raced to a 35-0 lead...
Comments / 0