NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Tuesday night after being accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him. The victim told Metro Nashville Police that on Sept. 5th, Ceepon Yasin, 26, Iden Salman, 22, and Reybaz Abdullah, 24, came to his Joelton residence and demanded that he pay them back the money they had allegedly loaned to him. When he told them he didn’t have the money, they allegedly forced him into a vehicle and pistol-whipped him while threatening to kill him. Metro Police said he was eventually let out of the car.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO