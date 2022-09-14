ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon. The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said. “Violent Crimes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood Police urge people to park smart following vehicle burglaries

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department urges people to be vigilant. Recently there have been numerous vehicle burglaries. Police say groups of traveling burglars are breaking windows or punching door locks to get into cars. The incidents happen at various sporting events, fitness centers, and daycares. “The school...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: After Home Invasion was Reported at Bradyville Pike Home, Police Conducted Multiple Follow-ups with Alleged Victim and Confirmed NO FORCED ENTRY

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – WGNS now has more details on an alleged home invasion that was reported by a Bradyville Pike man in Murfreesboro... We originally reported that the victim was fast asleep at his home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. The reported victim told police the man was wearing a blue and red jacket.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Three men accused of kidnapping and robbing a man in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Tuesday night after being accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him. The victim told Metro Nashville Police that on Sept. 5th, Ceepon Yasin, 26, Iden Salman, 22, and Reybaz Abdullah, 24, came to his Joelton residence and demanded that he pay them back the money they had allegedly loaned to him. When he told them he didn’t have the money, they allegedly forced him into a vehicle and pistol-whipped him while threatening to kill him. Metro Police said he was eventually let out of the car.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police arrest man after high-speed chase in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he tried to flee police after being spotted in a stolen car on Tuesday night. Police said a patrol officer reported a 2017 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen. The officer followed the car into a parking lot in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike where undercover detectives attempted to stop the car but failed when it quickly fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Subject allegedly alters name on check and tries to cash it at local bank

A 35-year-old Nashville man allegedly tried to cash a check that was not his. A police report shows the suspect went to an F & M Bank branch in Murfreesboro and presented the teller with a $10,000 check that was made out to him, but bank employees say the check appeared to have been tampered with, according to an MPD report. A quick phone call to the account holder in Smyrna, TN reveled the suspicion of bank workers was correct.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

High-speed chase leads to one man charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police after he was spotted in a stolen 2017 Dodge Charger Tuesday night. Metro Police said South Precinct Officer Andrew Brazee was on routine patrol when he spotted the stolen Charger. He followed it into a parking lot in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike, where undercover detectives attempted to stop the car but failed when it quickly fled the speed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Biker found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A biker was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. Officers are still investigating how the biker died. This story is developing. WSMV will update you as more information comes out.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN

