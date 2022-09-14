ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PennDOT hoping to increase staff numbers before winter weather hits

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

The leaves may still be on the trees, but PennDOT is already thinking snow.

PennDOT is looking to beef up staffing numbers ahead of the coming winter weather months.

PennDOT District 11's Lori Musto says they're 19 truck drivers shy in Beaver County, while the numbers are looking better in Allegheny County.

They can get by now, but they're hoping to hire before the colder weather starts to set in to fill the plows.

She says they can clear the roads with other methods, but it is important to have those positions filled.

“It can effect, especially the secondary road systems because we’ll focus on the higher level of the interstate, the higher-level roads. At this point we’re still hopeful we’re still getting candidates, getting applications in.”

She says PennDOT is also hiring tunnel maintenance crews and diesel mechanics. They're planning job fairs this month and next with managers hoping to fill permanent commercial driver’s license operator and maintenance positions.

More info can be found at www.employment.pa.gov .

