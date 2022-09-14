Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,548 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate jumps but remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths, as the statewide rate of transmission jumped but remained below a key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,476, a 12% increase from a week ago and a 27% decrease...
New Jersey Globe
Justice Department says Iranian hackers compromised N.J. township, accounting firm
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger and the U.S. Justice Department unsealed indictments against three Iranian nationals today for a yearlong set of hacking schemes to extort a variety of governments and organizations around the country, including two in New Jersey. The two New Jersey-based targets of the hackers’ attacks were a...
Nurses at this NJ hospital say they ‘lack trust,’ wouldn’t feel safe as patients
The union representing nurses at a Monmouth County hospital has released survey results showing a lack of trust in hospital management — while the hospital slams the survey and summary as “devoid of facts” and “self-serving propaganda.”. A survey was carried out among Jersey Shore University...
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Prosecutors warn NJ ‘werewolf’ killer is lying about past in online dating profile, reports say
A New Jersey man, known as the "werewolf" killer for stabbing a complete stranger to death, is trying to find love using an online dating profile playing down his violent past, prosecutors warn. Pankaj Bhasin spent three years in a mental health facility after he drove from his home in...
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion
New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
Child patients hospitalized with virus: NJ mom urges caution
Families are being told to stay aware as health officials monitor an uptick in young patients hospitalized with severe respiratory illness, who tested positive for rhinovirus, enterovirus — or both. There are more than 100 types of rhinoviruses and enteroviruses that can infect people, and about half of all...
Jobs in NJ erase pandemic losses — but here’s how economy changed
TRENTON – Employment in New Jersey has finally fully recovered from the losses suffered during the economic shutdowns imposed in the first months of the pandemic, according to preliminary estimates released by the state Thursday. Estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report a record-high number of...
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey
You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NJ health officials seek Mercer volunteers for Legionella testing
On the heels of the widespread discovery of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease in Hamilton Township, resulting in a handful of cases in humans in the past year that included one death, four more Mercer County municipalities served by Trenton Water Works are being asked to volunteer their homes for testing.
