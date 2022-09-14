ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CLAYTON, Wash. – Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night.  The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving.  A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash.  Deputies said she...
Nationwide Report

2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
FOX 28 Spokane

2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash

ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
spotonidaho.com

Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
FOX 28 Spokane

Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they’ve seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ’s Claire Graham reached out...
