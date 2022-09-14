Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
CLAYTON, Wash. – Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199...
KHQ Right Now
Rescue team extricates person from single-car crash on Bigelow Gulch Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured. A full extrication was performed...
Right lane of eastbound US 2 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound US 2 is back open after a crash. Emergency crews are still using the right shoulder near the I-90 entrance. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night. The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving. A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash. Deputies said she...
Five-vehicle crash cleared at SR 395 south of Chewelah near Skok Road
CHEWELAH, Wash. — If you were traveling near Stevens County on SR 395, you might have been delayed in the area. A five-vehicle crash was completely blocking both directions of SR 395 near Skok Road. The crash has since cleared. Crews are still on the scene. WSP says to...
KHQ Right Now
Bigelow Rd. and Palmer Rd. Crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and…
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
Driver in custody for DUI after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person is in custody for a DUI after their car was involved in a rollover crash in Spokane Valley. Troopers were on the scene of a crash on North Pines Road south of East Mission Avenue. The crash took place near the Jack in the Box in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries. COPYRIGHT...
Spokane Burglary Suspect Arrested After Ramming Patrol Car in Attempt to Flee
SPOKANE - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Detective assigned to the Spokane County Investigative Unit responded to the 15200 block of N. Edencrest Drive for a reported burglary. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, this...
Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash
ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
WSP: 13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane. The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of...
KHQ Right Now
3 people, including infant, hospitalized after major car crash in Colbert
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a car crash leaving a teenager, a 20-year-old and infant in the hospital. Investigators said the teenager was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when they crashed head-on into the other car. WSP said the victims could be okay.
spotonidaho.com
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
FOX 28 Spokane
Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they’ve seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ’s Claire Graham reached out...
KHQ Right Now
Woman stabbed to death near Division and 1st Avenue Tuesday night
A woman died after being stabbed in an apartment complex near Division and 1st Avenue Tuesday night. The Spokane Police Department is continuing to investigate.
