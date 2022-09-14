Read full article on original website
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
BYU football pays tribute to Oregon TE Spencer Webb with beautiful gesture
While playing at Autzen, BYU football went out of their way to honor Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically passed away this summer. Over the summer Oregon football suffered a painful loss with the death of tight end Spencer Webb. The 22-year-old tight end died in an accidental fall...
Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt only cared about one stat — the final score. Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. “It doesn’t really matter what my stats are,” Pratt said. “I could have gone zero for 20 with five interceptions. If we win the game, that’s all I care about.” K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns.
Marcus Freeman’s first Notre Dame win won’t win fans over
Marcus Freeman got his first win as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, albeit barely. The first two weeks of the 2022 season did not get off to the start that Notre Dame had expected. While a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was not not shocking, they did lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd in a massive upset. The Fighting Irish had the chance to get win No. 1 win not just on the year, but on head coach Marcus Freeman’s resume.
Urban Meyer getting front seat view of disaster fans want him to fix
Urban Meyer was brought into the FOX broadcast booth, and got a good look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska Cornhuskers fans got to see what the post-Scott Frost era would look like after they fired the head coach last week. In Week 3, they faced off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. They got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but eventually, the Sooners showed exactly why they were a top 10 team in the country.
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
WATCH: CJ Donaldson Jr. Towson Postgame
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson gives his thoughts on the Mountaineers win over Towson
Georgia football being crowned national champions again by college football media
The Georgia football team is not slowing down anytime soon because the Dawgs are repeating. Although Georgia football fans have seen everything, the college football media thinks this year’s team has every shot at repeating as College Football Playoff National Champions. While the Dawgs gave up a late score...
Albert Pujols watch: Cardinals change entire lineup to aid chase for 700
Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
