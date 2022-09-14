ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt only cared about one stat — the final score. Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. “It doesn’t really matter what my stats are,” Pratt said. “I could have gone zero for 20 with five interceptions. If we win the game, that’s all I care about.” K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Marcus Freeman’s first Notre Dame win won’t win fans over

Marcus Freeman got his first win as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, albeit barely. The first two weeks of the 2022 season did not get off to the start that Notre Dame had expected. While a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes was not not shocking, they did lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd in a massive upset. The Fighting Irish had the chance to get win No. 1 win not just on the year, but on head coach Marcus Freeman’s resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona State
FanSided

Urban Meyer getting front seat view of disaster fans want him to fix

Urban Meyer was brought into the FOX broadcast booth, and got a good look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska Cornhuskers fans got to see what the post-Scott Frost era would look like after they fired the head coach last week. In Week 3, they faced off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. They got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but eventually, the Sooners showed exactly why they were a top 10 team in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
Dak Prescott
Dan Mullen
Will Rogers
FanSided

Albert Pujols watch: Cardinals change entire lineup to aid chase for 700

Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

