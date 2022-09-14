ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

License plate readers could be installed around Fulton County Schools for added security

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hBb9_0hvkpDFh00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools could soon be getting a major security upgrade.

According to the Superintendent Mike Looney, the district plans to install special cameras, designed to read license plates, at every school in the district.

“If someone comes on the school ground that is not allowed or banned for bringing a gun onto the school ground or something like that, it will alert our local law enforcement,” said Paul Hildreth, Safety and Security Director for Fulton County Schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone feels safe on their school campus. We are constantly thinking about ways to secure our campuses and protect students and staff, while protecting their privacy,” said Looney explained.

Some might be concerned about the potential privacy risks that come along with collecting data on every car that passes a school.

District officials also released a statement that read, in part:

“Any captured camera data will be owned by Fulton County Schools and will never be sold or shared with third parties, except in situations where it is shared with other law enforcement agencies. Camera data and footage is encrypted, stored in a cloud, and permanently deleted after 30 days.”

One Fulton County parent, Ariel Dunson said, while she understands the privacy concerns, it is not an issue for her.

“I agree in some sense, but not when it comes to my kid. I want to know everything,” Dunson said.

The more than $620,000 camera system will need approval by the school board.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If approved, officials said all of the cameras should be installed and operational by this January.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County School District’s decision on discipline appeal expected Thursday

The Cobb County School Board is expected to vote on a discipline appeal filed by a former Campbell High School student at Thursday’s meeting. N.G., then a 16-year-old sophomore, was expelled in September 2021 for allegedly possessing a vape pen with THC. He appealed the decision, but by the time the Georgia Board of Education overturned Cobb’s finding, on the grounds that the student was denied his due process rights by the district, he had already served the expulsion and missed the remainder of his tenth grade year.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#School Board#Fulton County Schools
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation of recent overdose deaths

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks. Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Using surveillance, interviews,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
mhstrail.org

Police Chase Goes By Elementary School

A high-speed chase occurred the afternoon of Wednesday, September 7 near in a residential area of Peachtree City and ended in an area of Wisdom Road and Riley Parkway, near Peachtree City Elementary School. The chase was the result of felony shoplifting and was started near the Home Depot on Highway 54 West. The chase neared speeds of 90 mph and ended in the outskirts of a school zone, which was active at the time. Parents were picking up their children at Peachtree Elementary when the chase occurred, but no students, staff, or parents were injured and parents were allowed to continue to pick up their students.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
186K+
Followers
128K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy