License plate readers could be installed around Fulton County Schools for added security

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools could soon be getting a major security upgrade.

According to the Superintendent Mike Looney, the district plans to install special cameras, designed to read license plates, at every school in the district.

“If someone comes on the school ground that is not allowed or banned for bringing a gun onto the school ground or something like that, it will alert our local law enforcement,” said Paul Hildreth, Safety and Security Director for Fulton County Schools.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone feels safe on their school campus. We are constantly thinking about ways to secure our campuses and protect students and staff, while protecting their privacy,” said Looney explained.

Some might be concerned about the potential privacy risks that come along with collecting data on every car that passes a school.

District officials also released a statement that read, in part:

“Any captured camera data will be owned by Fulton County Schools and will never be sold or shared with third parties, except in situations where it is shared with other law enforcement agencies. Camera data and footage is encrypted, stored in a cloud, and permanently deleted after 30 days.”

One Fulton County parent, Ariel Dunson said, while she understands the privacy concerns, it is not an issue for her.

“I agree in some sense, but not when it comes to my kid. I want to know everything,” Dunson said.

The more than $620,000 camera system will need approval by the school board.

If approved, officials said all of the cameras should be installed and operational by this January.

