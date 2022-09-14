ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

NJ starting $20M program to help micro businesses

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is about to launch a new $20 million program designed to help very small businesses. The Main Street Micro Business Loan program, which is part of the Main Street Recovery Fund created as part of the Economic Recovery Act of 2020, will provide financing of up to $50,000 to eligible micro businesses in the Garden State whose annual gross revenues are $1,500,000 or less, and have 10 or fewer full-time employees.
SMALL BUSINESS
94.3 The Point

New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country

There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
WORKOUTS
94.3 The Point

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beginner#Pesticide
94.3 The Point

2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey

Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Marketing
94.3 The Point

Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey

Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 The Point

10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey

You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
ASTRONOMY
94.3 The Point

8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall

Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it. I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues

Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy