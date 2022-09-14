Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
Sanders blocks proposal to force rail unions to accept labor deal
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday blocked a Republican request to force railroad workers and companies to accept the recommendations of a nonpartisan panel to avoid a strike that would impact millions of Americans. Sanders stood up on the floor to block the speedy approval of the resolution — introduced...
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
Why Railroad Workers Like Me Are Planning to Strike This Friday | Opinion
On issue after issue, safety has become secondary, but the trains still need to be moved. This is why we're striking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
US railroad workers prepare for strike as rail companies see record profits
US freight railroad workers are close to striking over claims that grueling schedules and poor working conditions have been driving employees out of the industry over the past several years. Heated negotiations over a new union contract between railroad corporations and 150,000-member-strong labor unions have been ongoing for nearly three...
RELATED PEOPLE
5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation
With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
Tentative railway labor agreement reached, averting a strike, Biden says
A strike could have halted shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.
thecentersquare.com
Manufacturing groups urge Congress to stop pending rail strike
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing and business groups from eight Midwestern states sent a letter to Capitol Hill on Tuesday urging congressional action, if necessary, to stop a possible rail strike that could stress an already struggling supply chain. The letter follows similar steps taken from agriculture and shipping...
bloomberglaw.com
Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)
Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A last-minute deal stopped a massive railroad strike. Here's how it happened
Late-night negotiations averted a strike by the nation's railroad workers, which would have had huge effects on the U.S. and California economies.
AOL Corp
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off. The deal that’s retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they’ve seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation’s biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions. Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized under railroad attendance rules. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems that BNSF and Union Pacific had adopted and be disciplined. The last three unions that remained at the bargaining table -- the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division; and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen. -- together represent about 60,000 of the 115,000 railroad workers at the 12 unions involved in the talks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First on CNN: House Democrats push Biden to unleash even more emergency oil
A group of Democrats in Congress is calling on President Joe Biden to keep releasing oil from America's emergency stockpile through at least the end of the year.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
Fast Company
U.S. railroad strike: What you need to know as unions and freight rail operators enter last-ditch talks
Today representatives from two of America’s largest railroad worker unions will head into talks with rail bosses as the threat of massive strike action nears, reports CNN. The union representatives and rail bosses will meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who hopes a strike can be averted. If not, the continuing dispute could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day. Here’s what you need to know about the potential U.S. railroad strike.
Factbox-Last-minute deal by U.S. railroads, unions shifts focus to road ahead
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Major U.S. freight railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a shutdown.
Comments / 1