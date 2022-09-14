ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
Manufacturing groups urge Congress to stop pending rail strike

(The Center Square) – Manufacturing and business groups from eight Midwestern states sent a letter to Capitol Hill on Tuesday urging congressional action, if necessary, to stop a possible rail strike that could stress an already struggling supply chain. The letter follows similar steps taken from agriculture and shipping...
Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)

Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off. The deal that’s retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they’ve seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation’s biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions. Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized under railroad attendance rules. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems that BNSF and Union Pacific had adopted and be disciplined. The last three unions that remained at the bargaining table -- the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division; and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen. -- together represent about 60,000 of the 115,000 railroad workers at the 12 unions involved in the talks.
U.S. railroad strike: What you need to know as unions and freight rail operators enter last-ditch talks

Today representatives from two of America’s largest railroad worker unions will head into talks with rail bosses as the threat of massive strike action nears, reports CNN. The union representatives and rail bosses will meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who hopes a strike can be averted. If not, the continuing dispute could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day. Here’s what you need to know about the potential U.S. railroad strike.
