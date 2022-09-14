ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

FOX Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
SkySports

Davis Cup: Great Britain out of the competition after Netherlands defeat in Glasgow

Great Britain crashed out of the Davis Cup in Glasgow on Friday as the Netherlands won a deciding doubles rubber to end the hopes of Andy Murray and his team-mates. Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, then Cameron Norrie could have sealed the tie with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp but was well beaten 6-4 6-2 to send it to a deciding doubles rubber.
NBC Sports

Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals

BERLIN — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91. Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.
The Associated Press

France tops Poland, Spain beats Germany in EuroBasket semis

BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game and a showdown with Spain. Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships on Friday. “We just played our basketball,” Yabusele said. “We were really good on defense and we were really aggressive. We made everything hard for them.” The 41-point margin was the largest ever in a EuroBasket medal-round game played under the current tournament format, one more than 40-point wins posted by Croatia over Greece in the 1993 bronze-medal game and by the Soviet Union over Poland in the 1967 semifinals.
theScore

Borja Iglesias, Nico Williams selected in Spain's Nations League squad

Madrid, Sept 16, 2022 (AFP) - Luis Enrique named potential debutants Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams in his Spain squad on Friday for the Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal next week, while leaving out Ansu Fati. Striker Iglesias, 29, has been in good form for Real Betis with...
ESPN

United States eyeing Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Kazakhstan

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan to move atop its Davis Cup Finals group on Thursday. The Americans are almost assured of reaching the quarterfinals with the two wins. Paul enjoyed a 6-1,...
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal

Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
The Independent

Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV

Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of...
