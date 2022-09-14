Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant patients scramble to find new providers due to Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - At 32 weeks pregnant, Eva Bozeman learned this week she will no longer be able to deliver her baby with the medical providers at Atlanta Medical Center. Citing financial issues with the hospital, Wellstar Health System announced Sept. 1 that it would close AMC, effective Nov. 1. "Immediately...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged population for the past 14 days, ending September 15
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending September 16, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,47572154HighIncreasing. 5-1727,3427355Moderately HighDecreasing. 18-2217,450148314HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
CBS 46
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion
The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
Atlanta Medical Center protesters hopeful as mayor, governor shift focus towards transition
ATLANTA — Protesters gathered outside the Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday evening, demanding answers from Wellstar about the closure. But for workers, they’re resigned to the fact that two months from now, they will have to find work somewhere else. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
khn.org
Review Of Joint Commission’s Standards Planned
The Joint Commission will assess all of its accreditation requirements, similar to how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been doing for requirements waived during the covid pandemic. Other industry news comes from Cleveland, Houston, and Atlanta. The Joint Commission plans to review all of its accreditation requirements...
IN THIS ARTICLE
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday September 14, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 14, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta woman who ran unlicensed adult care center convicted of fraud, neglect
An Atlanta woman who ran an unlicensed adult care center and moved at least 10 of her patients to dirty, barren apartments more than three hours away has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
Comments / 0