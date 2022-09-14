ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Rachel Dratch discusses busy career, what’s next

By Michele DeSelms, Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLqYv_0hvknyei00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rachel Dratch is probably best known for playing Debbie Downer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Saturday Night Live.

But the actress has had a pretty busy career outside “30 Rock.” She recently made her Broadway debut in “POTUS” and was recently in a movie called “I Love My Dad.”

“It’s a cringey comedy,” she told News 8. “I got to be a little more subdued in that.”

News 8 caught up with her to talk about her busy life and what she’s up to now. For the full conversation, watch the video in the player above.

