Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties

Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
Jonesborough officer, other responders credited with saving lives during downtown fire
When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop. By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
Allandale Car Show seeks to expand, draw new participants with focus on RADwood vehicles
KINGSPORT — "RADwoods," vehicles from the 1980s-1990s, will be featured this weekend in the 44th annual Allandale Car Show. The show is Sunday, Sept. 18.
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple felonies after a multi-county pursuit, police say. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Lieutenant Mike Carlock was enforcing school zone speed limits in front of Hampton High School Tuesday when a white Chevrolet truck drove by on Highway […]
JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in Gray woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police. Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County. When police […]
Restoring a sense of community - Pound PD, Wise County Sheriff’s Office organizing neighborhood watch programs
POUND – After a year of rebuilding in the wake of controversy surrounding the previous Pound Police Department, Police Chief Chris Wilcox and town Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins are asking town residents to get involved in town safety. Wilcox and Mullins met with area residents Wednesday in what...
EPD discovers body in the Doe River
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported the discovery of a body in the Doe River on Thursday. The Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The officers said that upon arrival they found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased.” The Carter County Rescue Squad and the Elizabethton Fire Department assisted the police department and the Carter County Coroner in retrieving the body.
Widow of Greene County native killed in police standoff files federal lawsuit
The widow of a Greene County, Tennessee man shot and killed in Nashville by nine police officers has filed a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved. Landon Estep, 37, was in a standoff and armed with a boxcutter on Interstate 65 when he was killed. AP reports said...
Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
One injured, home damaged, in early morning house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Johnson City Saturday. According to officials with the City of Johnson City, three engines, two ladders, two district chiefs, WCJC EMS and the JCPD responded to a house fire on Berkshire Circle at 2:28 a.m. The first units to respond found […]
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May
Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
Piney Flats man accused of sending obscene messages to juvenile arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Piney Flats man accused of sending obscene messages to a juvenile was arrested Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said Roger Pollard was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor after an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a minor over social media.
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
Motorcyclist killed in Elizabethton crash
ELIZABETHTON — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Mary Patton Highway and Gap Creek Road. The Elizabethton Police Department identified the motorcyclist as Jason Veitch, 40, of Elizabethton. He was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic northbound on the Mary Patton Highway when his motorcycle collided with the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Margaret Baker, 39, also of Elizabethton. The police reported that Baker was attempting to turn left from the southbound lane of the Mary Patton Highway onto Gap Creek Road. The police said the Suburban traveled into the path of the Harley Davidson. The accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m.
