ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

SAPD cuts timeline for releasing shooting videos to 30 days

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has cut its timeline for releasing videos of police shootings in half -- from 60 days down to 30. However, it’s still longer than some other large Texas police departments, or even the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The change...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cibolo, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cibolo, TX
Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Bcso
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy