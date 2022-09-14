Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD cuts timeline for releasing shooting videos to 30 days
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has cut its timeline for releasing videos of police shootings in half -- from 60 days down to 30. However, it’s still longer than some other large Texas police departments, or even the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The change...
Have you seen her? BCSO searching for missing 22-year-old last seen in Cibolo
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old last seen in Cibolo. Authorities said Brianna Renay Woods was last known to be in the 200 block of Cansiglio and the last reported communication with her was on September 6. If you...
KSAT 12
Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. Fugitive...
Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed several times while playing Pokémon outside of an apartment complex Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road just after 1:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing. SAPD said the victim was at a nearby...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing Cibolo woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a Cibolo woman who has been missing for more than a week. The last time the family of 22 year old Brianna Renay Woods heard from her was September 6. She...
Texas man shoots at ‘peeping Tom’ looking at daughter through bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas man is not expected to face charges after San Antonio police said he fired on a suspected “peeper” he found lurking outside his 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom window. The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on the city’s northwest...
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
SAPD arrests one of two suspects accused of stealing $300,000 from armored truck
SAN ANTONIO — One of two suspects who allegedly made off with about $300,000 after holding up an armored truck at gunpoint last month has been taken into custody, authorities say. According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz, 21-year-old Lawrence Eric Taylor has been charged with aggravated...
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
KSAT 12
‘He stole her from us’: Family of bystander shot at a Hollywood Park restaurant seeks justice
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – The family of an innocent bystander at a shooting in Hollywood Park shared what she was planning for her future before her untimely death. Alaina Henderson, 27, was visiting San Antonio last weekend to celebrate her new career after graduating from law school in Houston.
KENS 5
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
'It's theft' | Neighbors react to homeowner's vehicle towed by HOA on north side
SAN ANTONIO — More residents in a north side neighborhood are speaking out against their homeowner's association after a homeowner's car was wrongfully towed away from their driveway Tuesday night. Agreeing to speak on the condition on anonymity, one resident shared how she believes Mountain Lodge has changed since...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in both legs during road rage altercation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after road rage argument turned into a shooting early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 after a receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
