Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman

GOLDEN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday.

Both were hospitalized after the incident in Golden, where police said they used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns to try and subdue the dogs — but without any effect.

“The dogs involved in the attack are currently contained and are not a threat to the public. The dogs are known to the two victims of the attack,” the Golden Police Department said in a news release.

It happened in the 15000 block of West First Drive around 3:35 p.m.

The boy went to a neighbor’s house to call for help, police said. When officers arrived, they found blood leading into the home and found the dogs attacking the grandmother in the backyard.

Officers put themselves between the dogs and the woman, challenged them verbally and ultimately used Tasers and less-lethal shotguns to get the dogs away from her. But none of those methods worked.

“Less lethal options were not effective,” police said. Only once more officers arrived on the scene were they able to hold the dogs and rescue the woman.

She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The boy also was transported to the hospital and was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

