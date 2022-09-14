ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Mayfield addressing batted balls, dropped snaps

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBXkU_0hvknf8900

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield joked that he may have found a solution to all those passes the Cleveland Browns batted down at the line of scrimmage on Sunday.

“Get on an inverted table a little bit. Stretch out. Get taller,” Mayfield said. “Thanks, Mom and Dad.”

The Browns batted down four of Mayfield’s passes in a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers, plays that killed drives early in the game.

It’s nothing new for the fifth-year quarterback.

He’s had 48 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage since coming into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, which is more than any quarterback during that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Mayfield said it comes down to him finding “windows” or “passing lanes” and being on the same page with his offensive line. It also means the line trying to block in such a way they prevent defensive linemen from getting a hand up.

Regardless, it’s always going to be a struggle for a quarterback like the 6-foot-1 Mayfield — and teams are going to try to take advantage of his stature.

“He’s known for getting a lot of balls batted down and stuff like that, so we put a lot of emphasis on the D-line, guys rushing the quarterback to get their hands up, and knock some balls down,” New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams said.

Added Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence: “He’s one of the shorter guys, so getting our hands up and affecting him hopefully will help us in the game.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot-5 Williams and 6-foot-4 Lawrence present a challenge this week because of their wingspan.

“Our line has to do a great job of driving out and making sure the pocket is firm,” Rhule said. “And Baker has to do a great job of sliding and finding windows. As the game went on (against the Browns) he got more comfortable with that.”

Center Pat Elflein said the Panthers are working on drills to keep the opposing defensive linemen’s hands down while pass blocking to limit tipped balls.

Williams said Mayfield is also known for his deep drops, which give the QB a place to run but also create opportunities for pass rushers.

“Most quarterbacks in the NFL like stepping up when they feel that pressure, whereas a quarterback like Baker Mayfield, he wants to make a play so sometimes he’ll drop back even deeper and might try to scramble out the back,” Williams said. “But as a defensive line, sometimes we don’t mind that because it kind of gives us another bite at the apple.”

Minimizing batted balls is not Mayfield’s only concern this week in practice.

He and Elflein struggled with exchange issues in Week 1 with three botched snaps from the shotgun and one from under center, resulting in four fumbles — albeit no turnovers.

Mayfield was credited with three of those fumbles.

One of those occurred on Carolina’s final scoring drive. The Panthers, trailing by one, had moved to the Cleveland 14 with less than two minutes remaining but Mayfield fumbled the shotgun snap on first down and had to abort the play.

“We almost lost the game right there,” Rhule said.

The botched snap still cost Carolina.

After the fumble, the Panthers went conservative and ran the ball on second and third down — in part to force the Browns to use their timeouts — before settling for a 34-yard field goal with 1:13 left. That was too much time for Jacoby Brissett, who moved the Browns into field-goal range, setting up rookie Cade York’s winning 58-yarder with 8 seconds left.

Mayfield said he and Elflein are working this week to rectify the situation and insisted it will be resolved.

“I just have to field the snaps,” Mayfield said. “I’ll take the blame on that. Just stay in there longer and making sure, especially in critical situations, that I secure the football. The ball is king around here and I have to make sure I take care of it.”

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 20 Ole Miss runs right through Ga Tech in 42-0 blowout

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading a 316-yard pummeling on the ground that carried the Rebels to a 42-0 victory Saturday. Jaxson Dart returned as the starting quarterback after Luke Altmyer got the nod the previous week. It really didn’t matter who was taking the snaps. Not the way Ole Miss (3-0) was running the ball. The game plan was apparent from the very first possession. On third-and-7 from the Georgia Tech 17, Judkins ran for the first down. The freshman then rumbled to the end zone on third-and-goal from the 7.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Mayfield, OH
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Associated Press

McCall throws 3 TD passes, Coastal Carolina tops Buffalo

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw three touchdowns, Coastal Carolina had a key special teams touchdown, and the Chanticleers rallied past Buffalo 38-26 on Saturday. Coastal Carolina scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase what was earlier a 19-14 deficit. Jahmar Brown scooped a fumble by the Buffalo punter and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to give the Chanticleers the lead at 24-19. McCall added two touchdown passes later in the fourth to help Coastal Carolina (3-0) put the game away. The Chanticleers piled up 504 yards of offense and faced third down only eight times, converting three. Although Buffalo was 5-for-5 scoring in the red zone, the Bulls struggled on third down (8 of 20) and settled for four field goals by Alex McNulty. Buffalo had 337 yards of offense. Both teams had four turnovers. Cole Snyder completed 29 of 48 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulls (0-3).
CONWAY, SC
The Associated Press

Rutgers gives Schiano historic win, beats Temple 16-14

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shaquan Loyal’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown was the turning point of the game as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 16-14 victory over Temple on Saturday and made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in program history. Schiano broke a tie for most wins with 79. He was tied with Frank Burns, who was the head coach from 1973 to 1983, including the undefeated 1976 team that was 11-0. “We’re in the middle of building something special,” Schiano said. “I’m excited about those guys being a part of it with me. And I have the upmost respect for Coach Burns, who was a gentlemen, and I learned a lot from him for sure.” The score by the sophomore defensive back was the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights, who floundered offensively with just 201 total yards.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Associated Press

Delaware State rides freshman QB Henry to victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Freshman backup quarterback C.J. Henry threw three touchdown passes and Delaware State breezed to a 35-19 victory over Division II-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday. Delaware State (2-1) starter Jared Lewis gave the Hornets a 7-6 lead in the first quarter with a 68-yard scoring strike to Jerrish Halsey. Henry connected with freshman Rahkeem Smith for a 27-yard score and a 14-9 Hornets’ lead after one quarter. Henry and Nico Stout teamed up for a 15-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to push Delaware State’s lead to 21-9. Marquis Gillis had a 12-yard scoring run to give the Hornets a 28-9 lead at the half. Henry’s third scoring toss was a 25-yarder to Halsey with 6:12 remaining in the game.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Browns#American Football#Espn Stats#New York Giants
The Associated Press

Ball State posts first shutout since 2008 with 31-0 victory

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — John Paddock threw for three touchdowns and Ball State beat Murray State 31-0 on Saturday for the Cardinals’ first win of the season and their first shutout in 14 years. Carson Steele added 151 yards on 25 carries, including a 1-yard score that made it 31-0. Paddock was 27-of-44 passing for 217 yards with an interception. Ball State’s first three scores came on Paddock passes to Brady Hunt, Tanner Koziol and Jayshon Jackson. The Cardinals (1-2) led 14-0 at halftime and 24-0 after three quarters. The Cardinals outgained the Racers 476-155.
MUNCIE, IN
The Associated Press

Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns. The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the third quarter and again in the fourth. K-State finished 1 for 5 on fourth down. It was Tulane’s first road victory over a Power-5 conference school since beating Rutgers in 2010. Rutgers was part of the Big East that season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Struggling Yankees RHP Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder a day after lasting just 3 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Montas has gone 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the Yankees, who acquired him for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade with the Oakland Athletics. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montas mentioned the shoulder issue after Friday’s game. Montas struck out two, walked four and allowed four hits as the Yankees squandered an early 5-0 lead. “I thought his fastball velocity was a little bit down in that second or third inning on a consistent standpoint,” Boone said Saturday. “Now, in hindsight, that could have been a sign.”
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

No. 6 OU routs Huskers 49-14 in 1st game after Frost firing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — When Saturday’s Oklahoma-Nebraska game was scheduled 10 years ago, the intention was to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries. It turned out to be further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year in and year out. Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 in the Huskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. OU (3-0) posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska (1-3) since a 45-10 win in 1990 and scored its most points in Lincoln in 43 all-time visits. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the Huskers. The next meetings are set for 2029 and ’30.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Bennett, No. 1 Georgia's D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Bulldogs are sending messages to anyone who thought they were going to drop off after a national championship. The latest statement came Saturday in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2) in their Southeastern Conference opener, where the Gamecocks needed a touchdown with 53 seconds to go to avoid becoming the fifth shutout victim of the Bulldogs (3-0) in their past 14 games. Meanwhile, the Georgia offense gained 547 yards, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions and was averaging nearly 10 yards a play before the backups came in and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. Even though 15 players left for the NFL after winning Georgia’s first national title since 1980, there still is still plenty of talent and an attitude that winning a championship leaves behind, coach Kirby Smart said.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday. Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games. Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Iowa State routs Ohio, 43-10, for first 3-0 start since 2012

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Iowa State rolled past Ohio 43-10 and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Dekkers completed 28 of 36 passes and ran for a touchdown. The first-year starter now has thrown for eight touchdowns and 748 total yards. Xavier Hutchinson had nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, giving him five touchdowns in three games, equaling his total from all of last season. It was all part of an Iowa State offensive performance that netted 463 yards.
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

K-State on rise with old-school defensive-minded philosophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of the early Bill Snyder teams at Kansas State was a dominating defense, one so ferocious that highlights of players engulfing a running back or ripping the helmet off a quarterback are still shown in the stadium today. Turns out that’s becoming the hallmark of the early teams under Chris Klieman, too. The Wildcats opened the season with one of the handful of shutouts across Division I, a 34-0 victory over South Dakota that was even more lopsided than the final score. And they followed up with a 42-12 blowout of former Big 12 rival Missouri in which the only touchdown allowed came on an untimed down to finish the game. The only team to allow fewer touchdowns is Georgia. Only four other teams are allowing fewer points per game.
MANHATTAN, KS
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers

The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Brumfield, Robbins lead UNLV over North Texas 58-27

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield accounted for four touchdowns, Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores and UNLV defeated North Texas 58-27 on Saturday. Brumfield was 21-of-27 passing for 211 yards and two scores and he rushed for 100 yards including two more scores for UNLV (2-1). Robbins a graduate transfer from Louisville, has seven touchdowns — six rushing — through three games. His 227 yards Saturday ranks eighth in UNLV single-game history. The Rebels had 365 yards rushing and outgained the Mean Green 576-467. UNLV led 23-20 at halftime. Brumfield ran 8 yards for a touchdown that gave the Rebels a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter before UNLV secured the win in the final quarter with Robbins’ third touchdown, Brumfield’s 9-yard pass to Ricky White that completed a 99-yard drive and Cameron Oliver’s 20-yard pick-6.
DENTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy