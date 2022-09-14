ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Sunshine and haze in store Friday, more active day tomorrow

Temperatures are seasonably average as we creep ever closer to fall here in the Gem State. For our Friday, we've got great weather in store. Yes there is still haze sticking around the region, but a lot of smoke has been pushed northward due to the ongoing wet weather pattern that's been hitting Idaho.
A big cooling trend is just around the corner for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It was just a week ago that we were suffering with highs near 100 degrees. The only hope I had was that according to the calendar, something had to change, and it had to change soon. We had a total of 27 days with temperatures...
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Avian flu detected in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Agriculture confirmed on September 12 positive cases of avian influenza in Twin Falls County. The cases were found in a flock of backyard domestic birds and 40 birds were affected. This is the first positive case in Idaho since a case of 28 positive birds was found in Ada County back on May 24.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
