KTVB
Southern Idaho weather: Thursday evening thunderstorms, more showers for the weekend
For Boise, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's over the weekend. Next week, unsettled weather conditions will continue, with a chance of rain showers.
KIVI-TV
Sunshine and haze in store Friday, more active day tomorrow
Temperatures are seasonably average as we creep ever closer to fall here in the Gem State. For our Friday, we've got great weather in store. Yes there is still haze sticking around the region, but a lot of smoke has been pushed northward due to the ongoing wet weather pattern that's been hitting Idaho.
KIVI-TV
More rain, possible thunderstorms continuing in Idaho. When and where to expect showers.
A wet-weather pattern has settled into Idaho bringing overnight showers and isolated thunderstorms. When a shower or thunderstorm forms there is a potential for heavy rainfall causing flash flooding and gusty winds. We'll see this activity pick up in southern Idaho around 5 PM through the evening. Areas of central...
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: Dry with better air quality, more showers on the way
Increasing clouds Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Friday.
KIVI-TV
Showers hit the valley early Thursday morning. Boise State fans need to see this forecast for game day!
Heavy showers and thunderstorms hit central Idaho and eastern Oregon late Thursday. These storms will dissipate later tonight. The threat of afternoon storms lessens Friday afternoon for these areas and Boise looks to have a nice day Friday with a high near 80 degrees and light wind. For the Boise...
Post Register
A big cooling trend is just around the corner for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It was just a week ago that we were suffering with highs near 100 degrees. The only hope I had was that according to the calendar, something had to change, and it had to change soon. We had a total of 27 days with temperatures...
KTVB
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter on TikTok
The runner found herself in scary situation while training on a rural road. She documented her concerns of a car passing back in forth in a now viral TikTok video.
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…
Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
eastidahonews.com
Amid irrigation lawsuit, Idaho’s House speaker pledges best efforts in ‘optimizing water resources’
IDAHO FALLS – Water is a precious commodity in the Gem State, particularly during a drought. Scott Bedke, Idaho’s speaker of the House, says he is committed to taking care of the water supply for Idaho’s farmers. Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, is one of three candidates...
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
KIVI-TV
Avian flu detected in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Agriculture confirmed on September 12 positive cases of avian influenza in Twin Falls County. The cases were found in a flock of backyard domestic birds and 40 birds were affected. This is the first positive case in Idaho since a case of 28 positive birds was found in Ada County back on May 24.
Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
