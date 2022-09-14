Wilson (knee) is making progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson is expected to do some light participation on the ice during the Capitals' training camp. The progress he's made doesn't change his expected timeline -- the winger is still likely to be out until at least December, even if he can avoid setbacks. Fantasy managers can target the 28-year-old late in drafts if they want to add some toughness and can stash him in an IR spot for the first two months of the season.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO