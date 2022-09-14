Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
CBS Sports
Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark sets out mouse traps in facility, warns players not to 'take the cheese'
Few college football programs are riding higher than Appalachian State, which is coming off an upset of No. 6 Texas A&M and will be hosting "College GameDay" this weekend. With that much hype around his team, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark found a cheesy way of making sure his team does not lose focus.
Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams
Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
A Huge Fight at Texas High School Football Game Leads to Every Player Ejected
Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School was leading Dallas Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out that lasted several minutes. The brawl lead to all the players being suspended. "It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation,"...
Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls
Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
CBS Sports
Texas vs. UTSA live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
Texas has a lot of reasons to be optimistic after its closer-than-expected 20-19 loss to Alabama last weekend, but the No. 21 Longhorns have little time to relax as a Week 3 matchup with UTSA, the favorite to win the Conference USA championship, awaits on Saturday. The Roadrunners are headed to Austin, Texas, and look more than ready to provide another tough nonconference challenge for Texas in front of its fans.
CBS Sports
Diontae Spencer: Cut by Jets
Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. Spencer was let go by the Jets just one week after joining the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout recorded ten receptions for 54 yards while playing primarily on special teams (365 of his 552 total snaps) over the past three seasons with the Broncos. Spencer will now likely look to work his way up from the practice squad with a new team in need of wide receiver depth at some point this season.
NFL・
Watch: Son of Hall of Famer Edgerrin James gallops for 56-yard TD in Howard blowout
For those that remember Edgerrin James' 11-year Hall of Fame career, prepare to feel old. On Saturday, James' son, Eden, made the first highlight reel play of his collegiate career for the Howard Bison. With Howard blowing out Morehouse College in the fourth quarter, 23-0, the Bison chose to give...
CBS Sports
Nebraska coaching search: Urban Meyer contacted as Cornhuskers continue determining candidates
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Urban Meyer has been contacted by Nebraska as the team continues its process of determining candidates for its head coaching vacancy, sources told CBS Sports on Saturday. It was not made clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in holding the job. Nebraska athletic director Trev...
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
College Football Odds: Texas Tech vs. NC State prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the NC State Wolfpack. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Tech NC State prediction and pick. This is a fascinating Week 3 game. Both teams have some upside, but no one is sure if either team can realize its potential. Texas Tech and North Carolina State are both mysterious, and this game should give us a better indication of where each team’s season is heading.
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
CBS Sports
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
