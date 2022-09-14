ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

CBS Sports

Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report

Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
CBS Sports

Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville

Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
Chapel Hill, NC
247Sports

Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams

Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
CBS Sports

Texas vs. UTSA live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction

Texas has a lot of reasons to be optimistic after its closer-than-expected 20-19 loss to Alabama last weekend, but the No. 21 Longhorns have little time to relax as a Week 3 matchup with UTSA, the favorite to win the Conference USA championship, awaits on Saturday. The Roadrunners are headed to Austin, Texas, and look more than ready to provide another tough nonconference challenge for Texas in front of its fans.
CBS Sports

Diontae Spencer: Cut by Jets

Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. Spencer was let go by the Jets just one week after joining the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout recorded ten receptions for 54 yards while playing primarily on special teams (365 of his 552 total snaps) over the past three seasons with the Broncos. Spencer will now likely look to work his way up from the practice squad with a new team in need of wide receiver depth at some point this season.
CBS Sports

Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos

Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019

Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Texas Tech vs. NC State prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the NC State Wolfpack. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas Tech NC State prediction and pick. This is a fascinating Week 3 game. Both teams have some upside, but no one is sure if either team can realize its potential. Texas Tech and North Carolina State are both mysterious, and this game should give us a better indication of where each team’s season is heading.
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports

How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
CBS Sports

Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps

Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice

Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
