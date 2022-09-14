Read full article on original website
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The LSU Tigers may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark sets out mouse traps in facility, warns players not to 'take the cheese'
Few college football programs are riding higher than Appalachian State, which is coming off an upset of No. 6 Texas A&M and will be hosting "College GameDay" this weekend. With that much hype around his team, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark found a cheesy way of making sure his team does not lose focus.
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Retreats to bench
Mateo isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. Mateo started the last five games but went just 3-for-18 with a home run, two RBI and six strikeouts. Gunnar Henderson is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Saturday.
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Diontae Spencer: Cut by Jets
Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. Spencer was let go by the Jets just one week after joining the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout recorded ten receptions for 54 yards while playing primarily on special teams (365 of his 552 total snaps) over the past three seasons with the Broncos. Spencer will now likely look to work his way up from the practice squad with a new team in need of wide receiver depth at some point this season.
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
Watch: Son of Hall of Famer Edgerrin James gallops for 56-yard TD in Howard blowout
For those that remember Edgerrin James' 11-year Hall of Fame career, prepare to feel old. On Saturday, James' son, Eden, made the first highlight reel play of his collegiate career for the Howard Bison. With Howard blowing out Morehouse College in the fourth quarter, 23-0, the Bison chose to give...
App State’s Brice Finds Horn on Miracle Hail Mary to Beat Troy
On the day it hosted ‘College GameDay,’ App State stunned Troy on a miracle throw as time expired.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Exits with injury
Suarez was removed from Friday's game against the Angels with an apparent right wrist injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez popped out during the fifth inning and clutched at his wrist as he ran to first base, and he didn't take the field for the bottom of the frame. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information becomes available.
Nebraska coaching search: Urban Meyer contacted as Cornhuskers continue determining candidates
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Urban Meyer has been contacted by Nebraska as the team continues its process of determining candidates for its head coaching vacancy, sources told CBS Sports on Saturday. It was not made clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in holding the job. Nebraska athletic director Trev...
