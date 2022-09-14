Mother, grandmother of 5-year-old who died last week arrested for alleged child abuse

The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old that police found dead last week were arrested for alleged child abuse Tuesday night.

The arrests came after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to provide medical aid at a home in the 50-400 block of South Kenmore Street on the night of Sept. 8, where officials located a child not breathing. Deputies and medics performed life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene.

The department’s Thermal Station Investigations Bureau and Central Homicide Unit responded and open an investigation “due to the circumstances of the death,” according to a department press release.

The mother of the child, Vanessa Rangel, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 51-500 block of Date Street in Coachella as deputies were serving a search warrant. Rangel, 37, is a Coachella resident.

A second suspect and the child's grandmother, Hilaria Rangel, was also arrested at a separate location in Coachella. She was arrested by Coachella police officers in the Miro Lane area, according to booking information.

“Both suspects were arrested for child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center,” the department said in a statement. “The investigation is currently on-going and no further information will be released at this time.”

The identify of the child will not be released, according to the department.

The mother and grandmother, who are currently in the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, are both set to appear in court in Indio at 8 a.m. Friday.