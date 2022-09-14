ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Mother, grandmother of 5-year-old who died last week arrested for alleged child abuse

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcNy8_0hvknPxP00

The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old that police found dead last week were arrested for alleged child abuse Tuesday night.

The arrests came after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to provide medical aid at a home in the 50-400 block of South Kenmore Street on the night of Sept. 8, where officials located a child not breathing. Deputies and medics performed life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene.

The department’s Thermal Station Investigations Bureau and Central Homicide Unit responded and open an investigation “due to the circumstances of the death,” according to a department press release.

The mother of the child, Vanessa Rangel, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 51-500 block of Date Street in Coachella as deputies were serving a search warrant. Rangel, 37, is a Coachella resident.

A second suspect and the child's grandmother, Hilaria Rangel, was also arrested at a separate location in Coachella. She was arrested by Coachella police officers in the Miro Lane area, according to booking information.

“Both suspects were arrested for child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center,” the department said in a statement. “The investigation is currently on-going and no further information will be released at this time.”

The identify of the child will not be released, according to the department.

The mother and grandmother, who are currently in the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, are both set to appear in court in Indio at 8 a.m. Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Coachella, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Coachella, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Benoit#Violent Crime#Central Homicide Unit
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy