'Two Pissed-Off Teams': Coach Dan Quinn Previews Cowboys vs. Bengals
Cincinnati's potent array of offensive weapons could spell trouble for a Cowboys defense that will be hoping to stay off the field.
NFL insider casts uncertainty on future for New York Jets QB Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson arrived in the summer with many holding high expectations for the second-year passer in
Purdue Football Implodes in Fourth-Quarter Shootout, Falls to Syracuse 32-29 on the Road
Purdue football registered 13 penalties for 144 yards in its road loss to Syracuse on Saturday. The team returns to Ross-Ade Stadium next week for a matchup against Florida Atlantic.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, considered day-to-day
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered day-to-day, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday. Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception Thursday, including a...
Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic
The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Bears Have Found Their RB1 After Richard Reese's Electrifying Performance
True freshman scored three times in lopsided win over Texas State
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
Mickey Joseph Interim Era Begins With 49-14 Rout by No. 6 Oklahoma
A fast start wasn't enough for the Huskers against one of the nation's best teams
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread - Bears Lead 10-7 at Halftime
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy wants OC Kellen Moore to be 'smarter' with play calling
The Dallas Cowboys offense put up a Week 1 stinker during their 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." Now with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott out with a thumb injury, it may continue to be tough sledding for Jerry Jones' organization. Head coach Mike...
Cleveland Browns and New York Jets share similar schematic identities
The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are as close to schematic mirrors of each other as you can find. When the teams face on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, both sides of the ball will be very familiar with what the other side normally runs at its core level.
Miguel Cabrera hopes to return to Detroit Tigers in a few days: 'He wants to play'
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, on the injured list, took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday morning and attended a portion of Michigan football's 59-0 win over Connecticut at the Big House. By 2 p.m., Cabrera was in the Tigers' clubhouse. Not long after that, the 39-year-old took early batting practice on...
Key Matchups: Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati is hoping to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss
Browns Perrion Winfrey’s Status up in air Against Jets, Chris Hubbard Won’t Play
Rookie Perrion Winfrey will not play Sunday against Jets, others status updated.
