The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO