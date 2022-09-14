The BroadsheetDAILY – 9/14/22 – Declining Apartment Rents and Spiking Office Vacancies Signal Soft Property Market

Read full article on original website
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real
Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
CNBC
New York City is getting closer to the tipping point in return to office work
The percentage of workers in New York City offices has climbed from 38% in the spring to nearly 50%, according to the latest data from the Partnership for New York City. Less than 10% of workers are back in the office full-time. But companies are not forecasting a significant retreat...
therealdeal.com
NYU buys MetroTech Center office building for $122M
The primary market for unremarkable New York City office properties, evidently, is made up of institutions that do not specialize in real estate. Following big-ticket office deals by Memorial Sloan Kettering this month, New York University has purchased 3 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn from JPMorgan for $122 million, property records show.
Western Queens Gazette
CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’
Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
CNBC
NYC Mayor Eric Adams asks tech executives at private dinner to keep companies in the city
Over entrees of steak, halibut or pasta and copious amounts of wine, Adams made an "impassioned plea for tech executives to stay and invest in New York," said one attendee. Longtime angel investor Ron Conway and tech investment firm managing partner Josh Mendelsohn were among the co-hosts. The dinner comes...
therealdeal.com
New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines
An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
thebeet.com
Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where
New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers
It’s getting a little locust plague-esque here on the West Side, as swarms of spotted lanternflies sweep Hell’s Kitchen’s modern glass and steel towers en masse! We have some tips on how to get rid of the pests… Large swathes of the spotted menace — known as the Lycorma delicatula and rapidly spreading across the […] The post Spotted Lanternflies Swarm West Side Glass Towers appeared first on W42ST.
6sqft
Lottery opens for 129 affordable units at new fully electric building in East New York, from $397/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 129 affordable apartments at a new energy-efficient residential development in East New York. Located at 573 Emerald Street, the development is the second phase of the affordable and supportive multi-building housing project Linden Terrace. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 60, and 70 percent of the area median income, or between $16,183 for a single person and $115,850 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $397/month for studios to $1,865/month three bedrooms.
Adams should follow the science and end the useless COVID vaccine mandate for NYC workers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Few things feel more senseless and out of touch these days than New York City’s continued vaccine mandate for private sector workers and municipal employees. After all this time, workers are still required to be vaccinated in order to go to their offices and...
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
retailleader.com
Iconic French Retailer Printemps to Open First U.S. Store in New York City
The French department store chain Printemps is opening its first location in the U.S. The store will be located at One Wall Street in New York City’s Financial District. The location is expected to open in 2024, with luxury retail veteran Laura Lendrum leading Printemps’ U.S. efforts. The...
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
MTA open stroller pilot program aims to make New York City buses more accessible
The new open stroller pilot program would allow parents and caregivers to keep their strollers open on MTA buses.
