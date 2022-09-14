ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Children’s Mercy researchers hit big milestone, helping kids with rare diseases

By Regan Porter
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIzFb_0hvklrPD00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was an historic day for the Children’s Mercy Research Institute in Kansas City and the world.

The institute reached a milestone in diagnosing rare diseases. It was made possible by what the institute calls the most-advanced genomic sequencing system in the world.

Imagine you have a sick child, and the doctors don’t have a diagnosis. The work happening inside the Kansas City Research Institute is getting more answers for families. In fact, 1,000 families have now received answers.

“No one else in the world is doing this right now,” said Dr. Thomas Curran, the institute’s executive director and chief scientific officer.

KC-area pharmacy holding weekly vaccine clinic with bad flu season predicted

In 2019, Tomi Pastinen, director of Children’s Mercy Kansas City Genomic Medicine Center, started the Genomic Answers for Kids program, a first-of-its-kind place to store pediatric data.

“And those treatments can ultimately lead to cures over time,” said Paul Kempinski, president and CEO of Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

The goal is to collect genomic data and health information for 30,000 children and their families over seven years. This will create a database of 100,000 genomes, giving perspective as to what’s abnormal.

In just three years, they’ve achieved the diagnosis of 1,000 rare diseases in children in Kansas City and across the country.

Of that, Pastinen and his team successfully sequenced nearly 300 genome samples using cutting edge five-base sequencing and long-read data.

University Health opens new $18M NICU to treat smallest babies

“With the fifth base, we are able to not only ask what are the structural differences in the patient’s DNA, but what is the functional difference causing patients disease,” Pastinen said.

There are thousands and thousands of rare diseases, and Pastinen said 60% remain unsolved.

“Children are not small adults. We need to study their diseases directly,” Curran said, “and that’s particularly true of rare diseases.”

Curran said almost all rare diseases primarily affect children.

“So collectively rare is quite common,” he said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Health Newsletter

One in 10 people in Kansas city and across the globe are living with a rare disease, according to CEO of Rare KC Sara Weir.

“There’s no cure for most rare diseases. Many of those go undiagnosed,” Weir said. “That’s why today’s announcement is quite groundbreaking and will give hope to so many patients, families and caregivers.”

Organizations across Kansas City collectively donated $18.5 million to make this program happen.

Doctors said this research is making an enormous impact on children with rare diseases and the fight to find a cure will only continue.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

St. Luke's cares for triple dose of triplets in NICU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been said that good things come in threes. "This is Liliana Montez, that is Leo Montez and Reynaldo Montez," gushed new mother to triplets, Tionna Jones. We don't mean just those triplets, but three sets of three being cared for in the NICU at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Rare Diseases#Mercy Research Institute#Kc#Children
kcur.org

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Missouri Police Department said officers administered Narcan to a woman Tuesday evening who was possibly overdosing. Police said officers were called to a residence after a man found a woman on the ground not breathing. According to a release from the LMPD, the woman...
LIBERTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy