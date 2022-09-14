Read full article on original website
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Michelle Obama Celebrated For Wearing Braids To Her White House Portrait Unveiling
The internet ignited in approval over the former first lady's hairstyle choice for the monumental day.
Michelle Obama Appears To Throw Shade At Trump: 'Once Our Time's Up, We Move On'
The former first lady said that after a peaceful transition to the next president, "all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits.”
The Surprising Reason Jared Kushner Once Broke Up With Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump met her future husband when they were only 25 years old back in 2007 (via Us Weekly). The former model married Jared Kushner two years later after a storybook romance — or was it?. In his new book "Breaking History," the real-estate developer...
Biden Restarts Tradition Abandoned During Trump's Tenure: Why Obamas Are Arriving At White House On Wednesday
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, the Associated Press reported. U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host the couple on Wednesday. This would restart a tradition that was discontinued during...
Donald Trump Not Invited To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral (But Neither Is Obama ― Yet)
Looks like the guest list for Queen Elizabeth’s Sept. 19 funeral doesn’t include Donald Trump or Barack Obama. That’s because the United Kingdom has decided only to invite current heads of state and their spouses or partners, as opposed to letting each country send a delegation featuring members of their own choosing, the Daily Beast reported.
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family
It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’
Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Chelsea Clinton on her relationship with Ivanka Trump: ‘We were definitely friends’
Chelsea Clinton is sharing some insight about her relationship with Ivanka Trump and where the two women stand today. The former first daughter and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Sept. 8, where Chelsea noted that former President Donald Trump’s daughter has gone “to the dark side.”
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Ben Domenech's Twitter Wars & Work Controversies: Inside The Scandals Surrounding Meghan McCain's Husband
Before Ben Domenech found his happily ever after with Meghan McCain and their daughter, he was embroiled in several controversies — and it seems he still has the fire in him. Aside from his most recent headline-making behavior, in which he gloated about his wife's big breasts on Twitter...
Obama was furious at Biden for gushing over Will & Grace, book reveals
A new book documenting the relationship between Joe Biden and Barack Obama has brought to light the behind-the-scenes reaction to a particular TV interview given by the then vice president at the start of the 2012 reelection campaign.New York magazine correspondent Gabe Benedetti recounts the incident that angered staffers and reportedly left the then-president “pissed” in his new book The Long Alliance.Newsweek reports that according to the book, as the 2012 reelection campaign began in May of that year, Mr Biden made an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.The interview turned to the issue of marriage equality and the...
