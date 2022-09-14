Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail nearing launch
The Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail is a crawl, made up of 13 partner locations, that spans across Tioga, Broome, and Chenango counties. Each location produces its own alcoholic beverages.
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County sees increase in noise complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Loud noises are getting on the nerves of Tompkins County residents. County dispatchers received 121 noise complaints in August. Compared to July, that’s a near 73 percent increase. Officials in Danby are drafting a law that would ban unreasonable noise. Town Supervisor Joel Gagnon...
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Farming around the Lake: Greenfield Farms awarded prestigious national conservation award
The Leopold Conservation Award was conferred on Skaneateles’ own Greenfield Farms last week. The national Award, given in conjunction with New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Award, “honors a farm for its extraordinary efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.”
Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic ‘in crisis’, scaling back hours
DeWitt, N.Y. – The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY -- Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency pet care clinic -- is cutting back hours amid a critical staff shortage, its officials said. “We are in a crisis, and have been since prior to the pandemic,” said Heather Estey, chief...
1037qcountry.com
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
whcuradio.com
Superintendent Brown addresses staffing issues at ICSD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new school year in the Ithaca City School District began with some positions unfilled. Tuesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Superintendent Luvelle Brown explained staffing level challenges predate COVID-19. In the district, it’s still business as usual. Brown adds operations are better overall...
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
whcuradio.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
NewsChannel 36
Community Memorial Service to be Held for Amo Houghton
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A public memorial service will be held on Saturday to honor the life of the late Corning CEO and Congressman, Amo Houghton. Houghton passed away in March 2020, at the age of 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and later became the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Glass Works from 1964 to 1983. In 1986, he was elected to Congress and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005.
Hochul announces $32 million for Greater Binghamton Airport
Hochul announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will be receiving 32 million dollars to expand the terminals, rehabilitate the building, and better the experience for travelers.
NewsChannel 36
Routine immunizations offered weekdays at Steuben Co. Public Health Dept.
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Starting Thursday, Sept. 15th, the Steuben County Public Health Department is expanding its hours for people to get up to date on immunizations. From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., people can come into the Public Health Department in Bath to receive routine immunization, including meningitis, HPV, polio, and others needed for school.
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
