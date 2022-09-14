ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens with guns busted trying to enter Cleveland school: I-Team

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfLJy_0hvkljad00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.

It happened Wednesday afternoon. Garrett Morgan is a high school near the west side in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

CLE teen went missing despite ankle bracelet: Why the court didn’t know

We’ve learned police arrested three suspects and officers recovered two guns. One suspect got away.

A law enforcement source says a school security officer first spotted the teens and quickly took steps to alert others in the building and get police there.

The I-Team is working to find out more.

Comments / 16

Robert Sklodowski
2d ago

Its fantastic that the security guard was so observant. He should be hailed as the true savior to this school. I for one, want to thank him (or her) for keeping these school kids safe by doing a terrific job and thank you

Reply
18
Lady
2d ago

after a 16 yr old was murdered on his way to school just last week. what are we teaching our children? guns are not the problem. Filling our kids with hope, love, character, respect, & consequences is what's needed!

Reply(2)
11
