Teens with guns busted trying to enter Cleveland school: I-Team
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.
It happened Wednesday afternoon. Garrett Morgan is a high school near the west side in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.CLE teen went missing despite ankle bracelet: Why the court didn’t know
We’ve learned police arrested three suspects and officers recovered two guns. One suspect got away.
A law enforcement source says a school security officer first spotted the teens and quickly took steps to alert others in the building and get police there.
