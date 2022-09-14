Teens with guns busted trying to enter Cleveland school: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.

It happened Wednesday afternoon. Garrett Morgan is a high school near the west side in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

We’ve learned police arrested three suspects and officers recovered two guns. One suspect got away.

A law enforcement source says a school security officer first spotted the teens and quickly took steps to alert others in the building and get police there.

The I-Team is working to find out more.

