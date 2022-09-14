Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap
Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
Field hockey: Minnella scores twice as No. 5 West Essex shuts out No. 7 Moorestown
Adelaide Minnella scored twice to lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Moorestown, in North Caldwell. The outcome kept West Essex unbeaten at 5-0 while Moorestown suffered its first loss to fall to 3-1. West Essex led 3-0 at the half. Abby...
Sapienza’s winner lifts West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys soccer recap
Casey Sapienza’s second half goal proved to the difference, as it lifted West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 1-0 victory over Lawrence in Lawrenceville on Saturday morning. Christian Fiuczynski assisted Sapienza’s goal for the Pirates, who notched a huge road win to move to 3-2 on the season. Raghav Satish-Mohan turned away eight shots for the winners.
Parsippanny defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Rishi Chablani and Caiden Llinas scored a goal in the second half to lift Parsippany past Kinnelon 3-1 in Parsippany. Parsippany (2-4) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first half thanks to a score from David Ferriera before Ryan Borud sent the game into halftime tied at one. Yusef Qasemi finished...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee’s Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Trenton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Walmer Orellana’s two first-half goals lifted Trenton past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 2-1 in Plainsboro. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Praneel Pothukanuri. Arnav Menon and Arsh Batra combined to make 13 saves. Trenton (1-4) finished with nine shots on goal while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Field Hockey: Baker’s first goal lifts No. 10 Phillipsburg past No. 9 Warren Hills in OT
NOTE: This story will be updated later today with quotes. Phillipsburg has developed an unflappable mindset on the field.
Monroe over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Karly Winfough scored twice to lead Monroe to a 5-0 win over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Gracen Regan made three saves to earn a shutout for Monroe (4-1). Lauren Pascal, Meredith Artz, and Isabella Pawliczak each scored once in the win, while Dani Lovaglio recorded two assists. Jalaja Saireddy made...
Ruffin’s five touchdowns power No. 17 Camden past West Deptford - Football recap
Playing against his former school for the first time, Deante Ruffin threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Terron Davis, as Camden, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 pulled away late to earn a 33-10 victory over West Deptford at Lewis Katz Field in Camden. Ruffin, a sophomore,...
Field Hockey: No. 11 Ocean City, No. 19 Rancocas Valley battle to 2-2 tie (PHOTOS)
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later today. Much to its distaste, Ocean City has a knack for a slow start every once in a while. Fortunately, regardless of the situation, Julia Neff has ice water in her veins and Taryn Dolka is as unflappable in the cage as they come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 5 Rutgers Prep girls soccer flexes offensive muscle vs. Immaculata (PHOTOS)
Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came through with another jaw-dropping offensive performance on Saturday, going on the road and beating Immaculata, 5-1. Sophomore sensation Addison Halpern finished with two goals and two assists, while UNC commit Melina Rebimbas, Ellie Robertson and Arianna Peart all scored once. Rutgers Prep has now scored 33 goals and is averaging eight scores per game. This is the highest-powered offense in New Jersey.
Midd South over Toms River North - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Ceurvels and Riley Bent each scored to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Toms River North, in Middletown. Allie Greco made eight saves to earn the shutout for Midd. South (3-1-1). Delaine Wilkenson recorded 13 saves for TRS (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Football: Geis throws for 300+ yards as Immaculata falls short to Holy Trinity (NY) in OT
Immaculata suffered a 45-42 overtime loss at the hands of Holy Trinity (NY) in Somerville. Holy Trinity won the game off a one-yard touchdown rush in the first overtime. Immaculata’s Will Grabko connected on a 19-yard field goal earlier in the extra period. Grabo also converted field goals of 40-yards and 24-yards i regulation.
Woodbury dominant in win over rival Paulsboro
Saturday’s matchup between the Woodbury and Paulsboro football teams was the 106th meeting between the rivals, and Anthony Reagan has been part of quite a few of them as either a player, assistant coach or head coach.
Point Pleasant Beach over Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Point Pleasant Beach’s offense wasted no time taking control of this one. The Garnet Gulls scored seven times in the opening 24 minutes to cruise to an 8-1 victory over Long Branch in Point Pleasant. Ellie Lofreno scored her two goals one minute apart to lead the way for...
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Girls soccer: Ryder’s goal helps Steinert win battle of unbeatens against Allentown
Adriana Ryder netted the only goal of the game to push Steinert to a 1-0 win over Allentown, in Hamilton. The win kept Steinert unbeaten on the season at 5-0, while Allentown suffered its first loss of the year to drop to 4-1. Ryder’s goal came in the second half....
Audubon, Scott Lynch rally to stun Gloucester on TD pass with 12 seconds left
The Audubon High School football team lost its first two games of the season. It trailed undefeated Gloucester on Saturday for over 46 minutes - at one point falling behind by 20 points. And with a minute to go and down two points, it needed to go 71 yards with...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0