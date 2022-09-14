ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap

Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippanny defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Rishi Chablani and Caiden Llinas scored a goal in the second half to lift Parsippany past Kinnelon 3-1 in Parsippany. Parsippany (2-4) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first half thanks to a score from David Ferriera before Ryan Borud sent the game into halftime tied at one. Yusef Qasemi finished...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee’s Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap

Walmer Orellana’s two first-half goals lifted Trenton past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 2-1 in Plainsboro. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Praneel Pothukanuri. Arnav Menon and Arsh Batra combined to make 13 saves. Trenton (1-4) finished with nine shots on goal while...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Karly Winfough scored twice to lead Monroe to a 5-0 win over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Gracen Regan made three saves to earn a shutout for Monroe (4-1). Lauren Pascal, Meredith Artz, and Isabella Pawliczak each scored once in the win, while Dani Lovaglio recorded two assists. Jalaja Saireddy made...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Rutgers Prep girls soccer flexes offensive muscle vs. Immaculata (PHOTOS)

Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came through with another jaw-dropping offensive performance on Saturday, going on the road and beating Immaculata, 5-1. Sophomore sensation Addison Halpern finished with two goals and two assists, while UNC commit Melina Rebimbas, Ellie Robertson and Arianna Peart all scored once. Rutgers Prep has now scored 33 goals and is averaging eight scores per game. This is the highest-powered offense in New Jersey.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Midd South over Toms River North - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Ceurvels and Riley Bent each scored to lead Middletown South to a 2-0 win over Toms River North, in Middletown. Allie Greco made eight saves to earn the shutout for Midd. South (3-1-1). Delaine Wilkenson recorded 13 saves for TRS (2-1-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury dominant in win over rival Paulsboro

Saturday’s matchup between the Woodbury and Paulsboro football teams was the 106th meeting between the rivals, and Anthony Reagan has been part of quite a few of them as either a player, assistant coach or head coach.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD

Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
MILLVILLE, NJ
