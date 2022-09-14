Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Firelands FCU supports local Junior Fair Livestock sales with $31,500 donation
BELLEVUE—Each year, Firelands Federal Credit Union (Firelands FCU) attends local Junior Fair Livestock sales to help support the children and young adults in the communities we serve. This fair season, Firelands FCU donated a total amount of $31,500 towards 43 large livestock projects, including two grand champions and 23...
ashlandsource.com
Gallery: Mt. Vernon Vs Ashland
Ashland defeated Mt. Vernon, 53-7, Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
crawfordcountynow.com
All Crawford County mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales move to online only
BUCYRUS—Beginning in October of this year, ALL mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales will be online. Sales will remain on Fridays at 11:00AM and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. This is based on mandates by the State of Ohio. Information on how to bid on a property can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website, crawfordcountysheriffohio.com. Click on the menu button at the top left on the home page and select “Sheriff Sales”. Additional information regarding online sales and to view properties for Sale by the Sheriff can be found at the auction website, crawford.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.
crawfordcountynow.com
North Central State College receives approval for Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MANSFIELD—North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing. Approval for the completion program was granted to allow NC State to continue working closely with area...
ohiodnr.gov
Killbuck-Walhonding River Access in Coshocton County to Close for Improvements
ATHENS, Ohio – The Killbuck-Walhonding River access in Coshocton County will close in September for a boat ramp improvement project, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Killbuck-Walhonding access is located east of Warsaw and northwest of Coshocton along County Road 28. Planned...
ashlandsource.com
Josh Turner & Monster Trucks: What to expect at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — In 2021, the Ashland County Fair attracted almost 70,000 people. County Fair Office Manager Cathy Rice wants that number higher this year. "So we're hoping to go back up into the 90,000s this year, which would be terrific. We're hearing it's supposed to be good weather," she said.
Galion Inquirer
Smith’s Country Corner open for business
MORROW COUNTY/GALION- On a late summer weekend, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the opening of Smith’s Country Corner on Sept. 10. Galion natives Zak and Emily Smith are the new pick-your-own-pumpkin patch’s owners. The military veterans — U.S. Marine Corps for...
ashlandsource.com
Bellville woman adds Raising Roots Coffee roastery to home decor business
BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans. But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find. Raising Roots Coffee Roastery. Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True...
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
richlandsource.com
Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39
MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
ashlandsource.com
How many tires has Ashland County Solid Waste District thrown away since August?
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Solid Waste District disposed of more than 5,000 agricultural tires at its last event, according to district numbers. Jim Skora, the solid waste district manager, gave the Ashland County Board of Commissioners an update on the county’s overall recycling program on Thursday, along with a tally on farm equipment tires that were collected in late August as part of its event at the fairgrounds.
crawfordcountynow.com
Sunflowers at Galion company have special story to tell
GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.
richlandsource.com
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Harvest Festival royalty was crowned Thursday night
CRESTLINE—Congratulations to our Pageant Winners! Please look for these young ladies at the Harvest Festival this weekend and wish them a congratulations!
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
