Kansas Humane Society hosting Woofstock, annual fundraising event and festival
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting Woofstock , its annual fundraising event and festival, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sedgwick County Park .
Rain or shine, the event will be held.
Activities and contests, among other things, will be held to help raise money for the KHS.
“It makes a really big difference. We are a nonprofit, so all of our funding comes from either our adoption fees or donations. It really helps take care of the animals, their medical needs, just their basic care like food, and it also keeps our building running so that the animals can stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter,” said Carlene Dick with the KHS.Woofstock’s pet photo contest raising money for animals at Kansas Humane Society
Schedule of events:
- 9 a.m. Woof Walk followed by breakfast for owners and dogs (Must purchase Woof Walk & Event VIP ticket)
- 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Live music from Dangie Music
- 11:30 a.m. Costume contest
- 12:30 p.m. Doggy musical chairs
- 1 — 3 p.m. Live music from Tequila Ridge
- 2:30 p.m. Award Ceremony
Events that take place throughout Woofstock include ruff races, a kid’s play clinic, a lure course, an agility course, a raffle, shopping opportunities at vendors, the food court, a beer garden, K9 demos and more!
Donating/Tickets
You can donate to Woofstock in two ways. One way is to register, rather as an individual or by joining a team , and another way is by donating directly.
When you register as an individual, you can purchase an admission ticket, a Woofstock Event VIP ticket or a Woof Walk & Event VIP ticket.
An admission ticket costs $10 and gets you entry to the event. Kids 12 and under are free.
A Woofstock Event VIP ticket costs $25 and gets you entry to the event, as well as an official Woofstock T-shirt, event bag, and doggy bandanna.
A Woof Walk & Event VIP ticket costs $40 and will get you an invitation to a kickoff walk, an exclusive Woof Walk T-shirt and breakfast starting at 9 a.m. It will also get you early entry to the event as well as a Woofstock VIP package.
If you want to raise money for homeless pets but do not want to pay the registration fee, you can register as a cat napper. Raise $25 to receive an event T-shirt, tote bag, doggy bandanna and entry to the event.
When you register by joining a team, you can select any team to join and register through it by buying one of the aforementioned tickets.
You can also create your own team and set a fundraising goal for it.
Vendors
- College Hill United Methodist
- David Curry State Farm
- Family Dog Training & Behavioral Center
- Friends of Feral Felines, KS
- Hands Full Dog Training
- Hands and Paws Inc, Pet Therapy
- K-9 Search & Rescue of Kansas
- Love on a Leash
- Narwhal Nuggets
- Sacred Leaf Wichita
- SerenArt
- Sedgwick County Animal Control
- The Little Clinic
- Wichita Dog Training Club
- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
- Renewal By Anderson
- The Glass Guru
- Pine Bay Gardens LLC
- KS Sart — SCART
- Save the Kitties BH4LP
- Wichita Pug Rescue
- Maddox’s Mission
- Happy Hounds Creation
- Muttamorphosis Dog Grooming
- Grace Hill Winery
- Special K9 Dog Training & Country Resort LLC
- Kansas K-9 ResQ
- Lowe’s
- Doodles & Bites
- Alikat Art
- Woof’s Play & Stay
- Alec Lang — Caricature Artist
- House of Fur Baby
- Elite Electronics
- Doggy Day Care
- Biomat USA
- Ignite Chiropractic
- KHS Clinic
- Logo Depot
- ScentHound
- Indian Hills
- Chisholm Creek Pet Resort
- Wichita Thunder
- Barks & Baths
- Trans-Fur-Mation Grooming
- USA Mortgage, Cervantes Group
- Brightway Insurance, The Rock Agency
- Wichita Wind Surge
- Regal Theater
- Paw Prints Pet Supply
- Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL)
- HOA Management, LLC
- Wichita Animal Services
- LeafFilter Gutter Protection
- Butler County Animal Response Team
- And more!
Woofstock 2022 is presented by Hill's Pet Nutrition.
