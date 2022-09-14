FIRE UNION PICKS GONZALEZ OVER HARDESTY: The union that represents Portland firefighters voted Sept. 12 to endorse Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose bureau portfolio includes Portland Fire & Rescue. That’s a significant defeat for Hardesty, who’s long been an outspoken advocate for labor rights and has overseen the fire bureau for two years. Hardesty’s campaign manager, the Rev. Joseph Santos-Lyons, responded to the snub in a statement: “It’s disappointing to see labor organizations endorse a candidate who has publicly disparaged unions.” President Isaac McLennan of the Portland Firefighters Association tells WW Hardesty did not make time to meet with the union for an endorsement interview. Hardesty’s campaign says the interview conflicted with a vote Hardesty is preparing to make that will affect the union. Santos-Lyons says Hardesty “believes it is inappropriate to seek a political endorsement” while the city is negotiating a “complex fire union request.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO