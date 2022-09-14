ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

RC Roller
1d ago

I’m just shocked. I can’t for the life of me understand why? She’s always had their back too. Huh 🤔 crazy.

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Fire Union Picks Gonzalez Over Hardesty

FIRE UNION PICKS GONZALEZ OVER HARDESTY: The union that represents Portland firefighters voted Sept. 12 to endorse Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose bureau portfolio includes Portland Fire & Rescue. That’s a significant defeat for Hardesty, who’s long been an outspoken advocate for labor rights and has overseen the fire bureau for two years. Hardesty’s campaign manager, the Rev. Joseph Santos-Lyons, responded to the snub in a statement: “It’s disappointing to see labor organizations endorse a candidate who has publicly disparaged unions.” President Isaac McLennan of the Portland Firefighters Association tells WW Hardesty did not make time to meet with the union for an endorsement interview. Hardesty’s campaign says the interview conflicted with a vote Hardesty is preparing to make that will affect the union. Santos-Lyons says Hardesty “believes it is inappropriate to seek a political endorsement” while the city is negotiating a “complex fire union request.”
PORTLAND, OR
#Election Local#Portland Street#Portland Fire Rescue#Ppa
News Break
Politics
KXL

The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…

Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Sued for Homeless Encampments Blocking Sidewalks

Ten Portlanders filed a class action lawsuit against the city September 6, alleging that the homeless encampments blocking the sidewalk violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. If successful, the lawsuit could force the city’s hand in providing a much-needed, albeit temporary solution to Portland’s exploding homeless population. It would be a welcome relief. Residents have been struggling to cope with the crisis, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: 'Freaked out' by guns in Washington County

News-Times readers write in about tolling, gun control, candidates for governor, and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
