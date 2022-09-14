Read full article on original website
RC Roller
1d ago
I’m just shocked. I can’t for the life of me understand why? She’s always had their back too. Huh 🤔 crazy.
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Fire Union Picks Gonzalez Over Hardesty
FIRE UNION PICKS GONZALEZ OVER HARDESTY: The union that represents Portland firefighters voted Sept. 12 to endorse Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose bureau portfolio includes Portland Fire & Rescue. That’s a significant defeat for Hardesty, who’s long been an outspoken advocate for labor rights and has overseen the fire bureau for two years. Hardesty’s campaign manager, the Rev. Joseph Santos-Lyons, responded to the snub in a statement: “It’s disappointing to see labor organizations endorse a candidate who has publicly disparaged unions.” President Isaac McLennan of the Portland Firefighters Association tells WW Hardesty did not make time to meet with the union for an endorsement interview. Hardesty’s campaign says the interview conflicted with a vote Hardesty is preparing to make that will affect the union. Santos-Lyons says Hardesty “believes it is inappropriate to seek a political endorsement” while the city is negotiating a “complex fire union request.”
Former Oregon-based company paid to move migrants from Florida
KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha's Vineyard.
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
KGW
Reforming Portland's system of government is top-of-mind for voters, but specific proposals spark debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders are less than two months away from voting on Measure 26-228, a proposal to radically reshape the city's form of government, and supporters and opponents of the charter reform package are both pressing their cases. Melanie Billings-Yun, who co-chaired the Charter Commission that developed the...
WWEEK
Crime Is Encroaching on a Landmark of Portland’s Black Community. Why Won’t City Hall Act?
Dawson Park, located in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood in North Portland, is 2 acres of oak trees and green grass. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons and a Pilates studio. Three blocks away, you can buy a $6 oat milk latte. Nearby, an apartment building is charging $2,400 a month for one-bedroom units.
Downtown Vancouver site being considered for a third homeless village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is considering a third location for a "Safe Stay Community" for people experiencing homelessness. It’s still tentative but one site being considered is a bit different from the other two that are already in place. The site to be considered is now a big...
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
KXL
The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…
Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
Channel 6000
Portland woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder in her house
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evidence of Portland’s mental health and homeless crisis can be seen throughout the city, but one local woman says more needs to be done after witnessing a homeless person come inside her home and fall asleep in her child’s bed. Kelsey Smith described...
KGW
Florida paid Oregon-based aviation company $615K to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The state of Florida paid $615,000 to an Oregon-based aviation company to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts as part of the state's "relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," according to Florida government records. Vertol Systems Company is registered through the Oregon Secretary...
Portland renters can apply for relocation assistance in 2023 if their rent goes up 10% or more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite rent control legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers in 2019, most people who rent could be facing a rate increase of up to 14.6% next year. But those who live in the city of Portland may be eligible for relocation assistance depending on how much their rent goes up.
thatoregonlife.com
Portland Sued for Homeless Encampments Blocking Sidewalks
Ten Portlanders filed a class action lawsuit against the city September 6, alleging that the homeless encampments blocking the sidewalk violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. If successful, the lawsuit could force the city’s hand in providing a much-needed, albeit temporary solution to Portland’s exploding homeless population. It would be a welcome relief. Residents have been struggling to cope with the crisis, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.
LETTERS: 'Freaked out' by guns in Washington County
News-Times readers write in about tolling, gun control, candidates for governor, and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G...
KGW
